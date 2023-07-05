✕ Close Rescuers dig through rubble after deadly strike hits Ukraine school

Russian forces have left explosives on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Ukrainian intelligence, president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.

“Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian troops have placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant,” the war-time president said in his nightly address.

“Perhaps they have some other scenario. But in any case, the world sees – can’t but see – that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else,” he said.

Russia has been controlling the nuclear power plant – the largest such facility in Europe – for 16 months, with UN agencies repeatedly urging both sides to disengage from the area or risk a major nuclear disaster.

This comes as the head of Britain’s armed forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, said the Russian army has lost half of its combat effectiveness since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar has said the country’s forces were making gains every day in areas outside Bakhmut.