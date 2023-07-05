✕ Close Rescuers dig through rubble after deadly strike hits Ukraine school

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed Russian forces have mined the roof of several reactors at the Zaporizhia nuclear plant to make it appear Kyiv has attacked its own site.

Experts from the UN nuclear watchdog based at the plant, Europe’s largest, say they have seen no indications of explosives but that they need more access to be sure.

Troops had placed “objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units”, Mr Zelensky said.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “There is a great threat of sabotage by the Kyiv regime, which can be catastrophic in its consequences.”

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said he was aware of both Kyiv’s and Moscow’s claims and reiterated that “nuclear power plants should never, under any circumstances, be attacked”.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence said Vladimir Putin’s ‘General Armageddon’ has now been missing for 10 days.

General Sergei Surovikin, deputy commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine, has not been seen in public since , since the Wagner Group mutiny, the ministry confirmed.

“Reports of Surovikin’s arrest cannot be confirmed, but authorities will likely be suspicious of his long association with Wagner,” it said.