Ukraine war – live: Russian soldiers’ ‘low morale over high casualties and poor leadership’
Opera singers, actors and circus performers to be sent into battle to raise ‘fragile morale’
Moscow has announced the establishment of two “front line creative brigades” tasked with raising the “fragile” morale of troops deployed in Ukraine, according to the UK ministry of defence (MoD).
The MoD’s daily intelligence updated cites Russian media reports as saying “the ranks will include opera singers, actors and circus performers” in the hopes of raising the spirits of soliders jaded by “high casualty rates” and “poor leadership” on the battlefield.
Posting to Twitter, defence officials explain: “Fragile morale almost certainly continues to be a significant vulnerability across much of the Russian force.
“However, soldiers’ concerns primarily focus on very high casualty rates, poor leadership, pay problems lack of equipment and ammunition, and lack of clarity about the war’s objectives. The creative brigades’ efforts are unlikely to substantively alleviate these concerns.”
In other news, a top Ukrainian general has warned of a new Russian assault from the north.
Major General Andrii Kovalchuk said Ukraine is preparing for another round of attacks, adding that the country would need more military support to fight Vladimir Putin’s forces.
One killed, four wounded by shelling of Russian region, governor says
One person was killed and four people were wounded by shelling in the southern Russian region of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine on Sunday, the governor of the region said.
“Our air defence system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod region,” governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
“Four people are known to have been injured. Medical teams are taking them to hospital,” he said.
A poultry plant has been damaged and windows in several residential buildings and cars have been hit, he added.
Three witnesses told Reuters that loud blasts were heard in the city on Sunday.
Scholz inaugurates first liquefied gas terminal in Germany
Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday inaugurated Germany‘s first liquefied natural gas terminal, declaring that the speed with which it was put into service is a signal that Europe‘s biggest economy will remain strong.
The top three officials in the government — Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner — attended the inauguration in the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven in a sign of the importance that Germany attaches to several new LNG terminals that it is scrambling to build following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.
The terminals are part of a drive to prevent an energy crunch that also includes temporarily reactivating old oil- and coal-fired power stations and extending the life of Germany’s last three nuclear power plants, which were supposed to be switched off at the end of this year, until mid-April.
Read our report in full:
Kyiv blackouts in pictures
People use flashlights to navigate blackout-shrouded Kyiv following Russian strikes on the power infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital.
Editorial: Next year could be the turning point in the Ukraine conflict
The West is right to give Zelensky a blank cheque to defend his land, because the cost of a new Russian domination of Eastern Europe would inevitably be far greater
Read our latest editorial on Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine:
It's time for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kissinger says
The time is approaching for a negotiated peace in Ukraine to reduce the risk of another devastating world war, but dreams of breaking up Russia could unleash nuclear chaos, veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger said.
Mr Kissinger, an architect of the Cold War policy of detente towards the Soviet Union as secretary of state under Republican presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, has met Vladimir Putin multiple times since he first became president in 2000.
“The time is approaching to build on the strategic changes which have already been accomplished and to integrate them into a new structure towards achieving peace through negotiation,” Kissinger wrote in The Spectator.
“A peace process should link Ukraine to Nato, however expressed. The alternative of neutrality is no longer meaningful,” Kissinger wrote in an article entitled “How to avoid another world war”.
Watch: A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
Putin prepares new hypersonic ‘meteorite’ missile that can hit any target in world in less than 30 minutes
Russia’s defense ministry has announced that the country’s regiment with the hypersonic “Avangard” missile system will be introduced into service.
President Vladimir Putin claimed in 2018 that the intercontinental missile was “invincible” and that the weapon can hit any target on Earth in 30 minutes and at 27 times the speed of sound.
“Another missile regiment will be introduced into service in the Yasny military formation for the anniversary of our Strategic Missile Forces - now with the Avangard missile system,” Russian Strategic Missile Forces commander Sergey Karakayev said last week, according to the News Agency TASS.
Vishwam Sankaran reports:
Putin readies hypersonic ‘meteorite’ missile in Russia’s new threat
Missile is reportedly installed in an underground launch silo in the Orenburg region
Putin 'to deploy entertainment brigade to raising troop morale’
Russia threatens ‘consequences’ if Ukraine receives US Patriot missile system
Russia has warned of “consequences” if the US decides to deliver a sophisticated air defence system to Ukraine, a threat that has been rejected by Washington as “ironic”.
Stuti Mistra reports:
Latest Russian bombardment leaves third of Kyiv without power
A third of Kyiv remained without power late on Saturday following the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.
The capital has an estimated population of about 3 million, with up to two million more in the Kyiv region.
Sergei Kovalenko, chief executive of YASNO, which provides electricity for Kyiv said late last night that access to power had been increasing with each hour.
“The situation remains difficult and critical,” Mr Kovalenko said on his Facebook account.
