Vladimir Putin announced the partial military mobilisation of Russia in a special address to the nation on Wednesday.

The Russian president said members of the military reserve and veterans would be conscripted, a move which comes as Russia has faced weeks of setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine.

“We are talking about partial mobilisation, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience,” Mr Putin said.

His declaration comes a day after Moscow-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes to become parts of Russia.

More follows