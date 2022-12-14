Explosions rocked Kyiv early morning today, sending many inside shelters as officials rang air raid alert for more than half an hour.
Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down a total of 10 Shahed drones, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said shortly after.
Kyiv oblast governor Oleksiy Kuleba said that air defence systems have been activated and are hitting targets.
This comes as Washington is expected to deliver its most advanced air defence system to help Ukraine protect its skies from Russian attacks, risking a response from Vladimir Putin who may view the move as an escalation.
Defence secretary Lloyd Austin could approve a directive to transfer at least one Patriot battery unit — seen as the US’s most modern missile defence system but also usually in short supply with allies racing to secure one for their nation — to Ukraine.
An announcement confirming the delivery of Patriot could be made as soon as tomorrow, according to US media reports. Alexander Vindman, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and onetime leader of Ukraine policy at the White House, said it would be a “very, very significant” addition to Ukrainian defence capabilities.
Paris conference racks up £800m in donations to support Ukraine
Dozens of countries and international organisations have pledged hundreds of millions of pounds to help keep Ukraine powered, fed and warm during winter.
An international donor conference in Paris racked up substantial promises of financial support worth around £800m.
Ukraine had made an impassioned plea for aid which they said could pressure Russia into pursuing peace. Conference donors strongly condemned the Kremlin’s savaging of power stations, water facilities and other essential services in Ukraine.
Air defence activated in Kyiv, explosions heard
Officials in Kyiv have activated air defence systems in the last hour amid air raid alert in the Ukrainian capital today.
The air defence systems are hitting targets, Kyiv oblast governor Oleksiy Kuleba was reported as saying by The Kyiv Independent.
He also asked residents to remain in safe shelters.
“Heard several explosions in Kyiv — we’re in an air raid alert and air defences have been working,” said war reporter Nolan Peterson.
The air raid alert has been on since 5.55am in Kyiv.
