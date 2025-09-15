Ukraine-Russia war latest: Romania summons Russian envoy after second Nato country reports drone incursion
Romania condemns Moscow's 'unacceptable and irresponsible' violation of its sovereignty
Romania has summoned the Russian ambassador after accusing Moscow of an "unacceptable and irresponsible" breach of its airspace with a drone.
In the early hours yesterday, the Romanian defence ministry scrambled two F-16s to down a Russian drone in its airspace, just days after Poland confirmed an incursion by at least 19 Russian drones.
The Russian ambassador to Bucharest was summoned to protest the “violation of Romania’s sovereignty”, said Romanian foreign minister Oana Toiu.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said a Russian drone travelled about 10 kilometres into Romanian territory and operated in Nato airspace for around 50 minutes before it left towards Ukraine.
He warned that the incident was “an obvious expansion” of Russia’s war beyond Ukraine’s borders, and once again called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.
It comes after Nato announced plans to beef up the defence of Europe's eastern flank, and the US vowed to defend "every inch” of the alliance's territory after Russian drones breached Polish airspace last week.
Trump asked Ukraine envoy who is winning the war
Donald Trump had asked his envoy to Ukraine about who is winning the war last month, wanting to know how is Kyiv performing.
Speaking at the Yalta security conference in Kyiv yesterday, US special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kollogg said: “I was actually asked this question [If Russia is winning the war against Ukraine] by the president, president Trump, in the Oval Office, probably six weeks ago. I responded quite forcefully, and I finally said, ‘Mr president, don’t just listen to me. Your Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Dan Caine, is outside.”
“Bring him in. Ask him that question, he’s your principal military advisor.’ and he did. Dan said the same thing, ‘Are they winning?’ ‘No, they’re not winning’,” he said.
The top diplomat also said Putin appears to be getting what he wants in his efforts to seize Ukraine’s eastern territories.
“Putin wants all of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia,” Kellogg said.
Ukraine says it has struck major Russian oil refinery in Leningrad
The Ukrainian military said it struck the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia's northwestern Leningrad region overnight yesterday.
The attack targeted one of the largest oil refineries in Russia and caused explosions, the Ukraine armed forces said in a statement.
It also confirmed a fire at the refinery.
The major refinery produces about 80 types of petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, is involved in supplying the Russian army, it said.
Russia's defence ministry said at least 361 drones had been shot down by Russian air defence systems yesterday, including four guided aerial bombs and a US-made Himars missile. It did not give details about the location of the attacks.
Ukraine ramps up drone strikes on Russian oil facilities
Romania’s defence ministry said it detected the Russian drone when two F-16 jets were monitoring the country's border with Ukraine, after "Russian air attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure on the Danube".
The drone was detected 20km (12.4 miles) south-west of the village of Chilia Veche before disappearing from radar.
It did not fly over populated areas or pose imminent danger, the ministry said.
Poland scrambles jets and shuts airport amid drone strike threat in Ukraine
Polish and allied aircraft were deployed in a "preventive" operation across Poland's airspace on Saturday, prompting the temporary closure of Lublin airport, amid concerns over potential drone strikes in neighbouring Ukrainian regions.
The two-hour alert followed an incident on Wednesday when multiple Russian drones reportedly crossed into Polish territory, leading to NATO fighter jets being scrambled to intercept them.
This has heightened long-standing concerns about the expansion of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Trump says he is ready for major sanctions on Moscow – when Nato gives up Russian oil
Donald Trump has said he is ready for major sanctions on Moscow – on the condition that Nato gives up the “shocking” purchasing of Russian oil.
In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning, the US president said he believes the Russia-Ukraine war would end if all Nato countries stopped buying oil from Moscow and placed tariffs on China of 50 per cent to 100 per cent for its purchases of Russian petroleum.
He wrote: “As you know, NATO’S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia. Anyway, I am ready to ‘go’ when you are. Just say when?”
Trump says he is ready for major sanctions on Moscow – when Nato gives up Russian oil
Watch: Why Russian drones over Poland are so dangerous for the world
Ukraine considers limiting mobile service to counter Russian drones
Ukraine may intentionally reduce the quality of mobile communications during Russian drone attacks to stop the networks being used to coordinate strikes, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov said yesterday.
"This is not a disruption of mobile communications, but rather a restriction on the quality of communications in certain areas, like a restriction on 4G and 5G communication," Hnatov told Ukrainian online video channel Novyny Live.
"So that the modems they use on their unmanned aerial vehicles cannot access the internet of our communications operators," he added.
Shutting down high-speed mobile internet can help in order to combat drones equipped with cameras that transmit images and require a 4G connection to operate, according to reports by local media.
Russia has ramped up drone attacks on Ukraine in recent months, enhancing its technology and increasing the number of drones deployed to maximise damage to strategic targets and key infrastructure.
Russia has frequently ordered mobile internet shutdowns to disrupt Ukrainian drone attacks during the war.
Ukraine ramps up drone strikes on Russian oil facilities in latest attack
A significant Russian oil refinery was reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones overnight, sparking a fire, according to confirmations from both Russian officials and Ukraine’s military.
The attack on the Kirishi refinery, located in Russia's northwestern Leningrad region, marks the latest in a series of Ukrainian assaults on Russian oil infrastructure.
Kyiv asserts these strikes are aimed at disrupting Moscow’s war efforts. Operated by Russian oil major Surgutneftegas, the facility boasts a substantial annual output of nearly 17.7 million metric tons of crude, equivalent to 355,000 barrels per day.
