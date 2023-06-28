Ukraine-Russia news – live: Child among four killed in Putin’s strike on restaurant in Kramatorsk
Dozens inside busy pizza restaurant injured in missile attack
At least four people, including one child, have been killed in twin Russian missile attacks on a shopping mall in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in frontline oblast Donetsk, leaving rescue workers to comb through debris for casualties.
Another 42 people present at the restaurant inside the mall were injured, the city council in Kramatorsk said.
The missile attack reduced the major shopping hub to a twisted web of metal beams. One of the missiles also hit a village on the fringes of Kramatorsk, leaving five injured.
One of the witnesses of the attack said: “I ran here after the explosion because I rented a cafe here... Everything has been blown out there.”
The city in frontline oblast of Donetsk has been a target of Russian attacks frequently and a key objective for capturing for Moscow.
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of using S-300 missiles in the attack, which came exactly a year after a similar missile strike on a shopping mall and killed at least 20.
Death toll in Kramatorsk attack rises to eight
The death toll has risen to eight from Russia’s attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Ukraine’s emergency services said today.
Another 56 people were injured, officials said.
“Rescuers are working through the rubble of the destroyed building and searching for people who are probably still under it,” officials of the emergency services said on the Telegram messaging app.
Two Russian missiles struck Kramatorsk yesterday, targeting a crowded restaurant in the city centre. Three people were pulled from the rubble, the emergency services added.
UN report finds Russia tortured, executed civilians in Ukraine; Kyiv also abused detainees
Russian forces carried out widespread and systematic torture of civilians who were detained in connection with its attack on Ukraine, summarily executing dozens of them, the United Nations human rights office said Tuesday.
The global body interviewed hundreds of victims and witnesses for a report detailing more than 900 cases of civilians, including children and elderly people, being arbitrarily detained in the conflict, most of them by Russia.
The vast majority of those interviewed said they were tortured and in some cases subjected to sexual violence during detention by Russian forces, the head of the U.N. human rights office in Ukraine said.
Zelensky says ‘Russian savages’ shelled Kramatorsk with S-300 missiles
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of using S-300 surface-to-air missiles on the shopping mall in Kramatorsk in Donetsk.
“Exactly on the anniversary of the Russian terrorists’ attack on Kremenchuk, on the shopping mall, when 22 people were killed, Russian savages again fired missiles at the Kremenchuk district,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address yesterday.
He added: “Today, Russian terrorists also brutally shelled Kramatorsk. S-300 missiles. Three people were killed, including a child. My condolences to the families and friends. As of this hour, more than 40 people are wounded. Assistance is being provided to all. The rubble is being cleared.”
“Each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and to the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done – defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists,” Mr Zelensky said.
The S-300 is a family of surface-to-air missiles, originally developed by the Soviet Union. It was first put into operation in the late 1970s after a decade of development. Military analysts say Russia has appeared to use repurposed S-300 missiles to strike ground targets during the war in Ukraine - a sign of potentially dwindling missile supplies.
S-300 missiles are intended to shoot down aircraft, drones and incoming cruise and ballistic missiles.
Photos capture grim attack on civilians in Donetsk’s Kramatorsk
US to give Ukraine $500m in additional military aid, announces Pentagon
The United States will provide Ukraine with a new military package worth up to $500m (£392m), the Pentagon has announced.
This is the 41st such security assistance package approved by the US for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February last year, marking a show of support.
Ground vehicles including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers, and munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems have been included in this tranche, a statement from the Pentagon read.
The package “includes key capabilities to support Ukraine‘s counteroffensive operations, strengthen its air defenses ... and other equipment to help Ukraine push back on Russia’s war of aggression,” the Pentagon said.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “sincerely grateful’ for the defence assistance package.
“Additional Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, ammunition for HIMARS, Patriots and Stingers will add even more power,” he said.
