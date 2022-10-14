✕ Close Moment Russian missile hits pedestrian bridge in Kyiv

The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has told residents to take their children and flee, in one of the starkest signs yet that Moscow is losing its grip on territory it claims to have annexed.

Vladimir Saldo publicly asked for Moscow’s help transporting civilians to safer regions of Russia, and Russian authorities have promised free accommodation to all residents who flee.

“Every day, the cities of Kherson region are subjected to missile attacks,” Mr Saldo said, adding that citizens would be offered the chance to move to other parts of Russia.

“We suggested that all residents of the Kherson region, if they wish, to protect themselves from the consequences of missile strikes ... go to other regions,” he said.

A flight of civilians from Kherson would be a major blow to Russia’s claim to have annexed around 15 per cent of Ukraine’s territory this month and incorporated an area the size of Portugal into Russia.

Earlier, the Nato secretary-general declared Western allies would not be intimidated by president Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats.

Speaking at a meeting of Nato ministers of defence in Brussels, Jens Stoltenberg branded the Russian leader’s “nuclear rhetoric” “dangerous and irresponsible”, and warned of “severe consequences” should Russia attempt to unleash such an attack.