Ukraine-Russia war live: Troops retreating from Avdiivka captured by Putin’s army as town set to fall
Ukraine’s commander-in-chief announced that he was withdrawing troops from Avdiivka on Saturday morning
Seven dead after drone strike hit fuel depot causing huge fire in Kharkiv
Ukrainian troops retreating from the eastern frontline town of Avdiivka have been captured during a dangerous retreat, a Ukrainian military commander has revealed.
“At the final stage of the (withdrawal) operation, under the pressure of the overwhelming enemy forces, a certain number of Ukrainian servicemen were captured,” Ukrainian Brigadier-General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi wrote on Telegram.
He said Ukrainian troops had now moved to the second line of defences near Avdiivka.
The withdrawal from Avdiivka was announced by the newly-appointed Ukrainian military chief Oleksandry Syrskyi earlier on Friday.
It is the first Ukrainian area to fall to Russia since the takeover of the nearby besieged Bakhmut last May, an attack that was led by the mercenary Wagner Group.
“Based on the operational situation around Avdiivka, in order to avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of servicemen, I decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defence on more favourable lines,” Gen Syrskyi wrote.
Earlier this week, a crack 3rd Assault Brigade was rotated in to defend the city from a Russian encirclement after the Kremlin’s forces pushed into the northeast and south of the city.
Russia says its forces move forward after Ukraine withdraws from Avdiivka
Russia has claimed that its forces have inflicted a series of defeats on Ukrainian forces along the 1,000-km (620-mile) front line just as Ukrainian troops withdrew from the devastated eastern town of Avdiivka.
The Ukrainian withdrawal from Avdiivka paves the way for Russia’s biggest victory since the May 2023 capture of Bakhmut after a deadly battle that left thousands dead in a devastated city with barely a building intact.
After the failure of Ukraine to pierce Russian lines last year, Moscow has been trying to grind down Ukrainian forces just as Kyiv ponders a major new mobilisation and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appoints a new commander to run the war.
Russian forces made inroads against Ukrainian troops along the front lines in a number of different directions, according to the Russian defence ministry.
“Avdiivka, as a major node of resistance for the armed forces of Ukraine, has fallen,” pro-Russian military blogger Yuri Podolyak said on Telegram.
Why Adviika’s fall is so important to Putin - and what it means for Ukraine and the war
Ukrainian forces are pulling out from the eastern frontline city of Avdiivka after a ferocious 10-year battle, the military chief has announced.
It is the first Ukrainian city to fall to Russia since the takeover of the besieged Bakhmut last May.
“Based on the operational situation around Avdiivka, in order to avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of servicemen, I decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defence on more favourable lines,” wrote the newly-appointed Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Why Adviika’s fall is so important to Putin - and what it means for Ukraine
Ukraine’s newly-appointed commander-in-chief announced on Saturday that his forces would be withdrawing from Avdiivka
Zelensky says he wants to take Trump to war on the Ukrainian front lines
Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is willing to take US presidential frontrunner Donald Trump to the Ukrainian frontline, amid concerns about wavering support among Republicans for the war effort.
The Ukrainian president, who spoke at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, warned that a lack of long-range weapons is limiting the country’s fightback against Vladimir Putin’s forces.
“Keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficits of weapons, particularly in deficit of artillery and long range capabilities allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war,” he told those attending.
Zelensky says he wants to take Trump to war on the Ukrainian front lines
Mr Zelensky said that he was willing to show Mr Trump the ‘real’ war
Ukraine and US top diplomats sit down on sidelines of security conference
Ukraine and the US’ top diplomats have sat down on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss the importance of further military aid while it remains blocked in Congress.
Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier today.
“I communicated the sense of urgency and the current priority needs of Ukraine’s defenders: ammunition, air defence, and long-range capabilities. In this context, I presented arguments for providing Ukraine with 300 km+ range ATACMS missiles,” Mr Kuleba wrote on X.
Ukraine shoots down three Russian fighter jets, claims Kyiv
Ukraine has shot down three Russian fighter jets, the Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine has claimed.
“On the morning of February 17, 2024, in the Eastern direction, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three enemy aircraft at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter!” a statement on Telegram read.
Lord Cameron says further military aid to Ukraine could make a ‘real difference’
The UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has said that Western support for Ukraine can make a “real difference” to the fight against Russia.
“What I am clear about is that Britain is absolutely in the lead in providing that support,” Lord Lord Cameron told broadcasters at the Munich Security Conference.
“Most of all is to look at what Ukraine's allies have. If you add up our economies we outmatch Russia 25-one. We've got the ability to give that diplomatic military, economic, moral support, we have just got to make that difference count.
“Are we doing enough at the moment? No, I want us to do more. I know that Britain is doing what it can, the European Union has voted through its package to give massive support to Ukraine.
“We now need the US Congress to do the same. If all those three things line up, I think that will make a real difference.”
Asked about the decision by the Ukrainian military to withdraw troops from Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, he said: “Things that happen in Ukraine, that is for the Ukraine armed forces to decide. But I would point you towards the Black Sea, where yet again another Russian ship has been sunk by incredibly brave Ukrainian action.”
Nato deterrence against Russia remains credible, says alliance chief
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has affirmed that the alliance’s deterrence against Russia remains credible despite the heightened threat posed by Vladimir Putin.
“The world has become more dangerous, but Nato has become stronger,” he told the Munich Security Conference.
“And the purpose of Nato is to prevent war, is to ensure that there is no room in Moscow for any miscalculation about Nato’s readiness and resolve to protect all allies, and to it make clear that an attack on one ally will trigger a response from the whole alliance, and as long as we convey that message clearly to Moscow, no ally will be attacked. So our deterrence remains credible.”
Zelensky says he would take Trump to the frontline
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is ready to take former US President Donald Trump to the frontline if that is what it takes to convince this is a “real war - not in Instagram”.
He said: “I invited him publicly, but it depends on his, I mean, his wishes. If Trump, Mr. Trump, if he will come, I’m ready even to go with him to the frontline.
“I think if we are in dialogue on how to finish the war, we have to demonstrate people who are decision-makers, what does it mean, the real war – not in Instagram. Real war.”
Zelensky downplays withdrawal from Avdiivka
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has downplayed the withdrawal of Kyiv’s forces from the eastern frontline city of Avdiivka, announced earlier today.
Speaking to the Munich Security Conference, he said: “This does not mean that people moved away for kilometres and Russia seized something.
“We must understand with you that Russia tried to ‘do something’ in the east during the two years of the war.
“What is something? They simply destroyed several small villages and towns. Since October, they have attacked this unfortunate Avdiivka. Thousands of their soldiers died.”
Zelensky delivers address to the Munich Security Conference
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered his address to the Munich Security Conference.
You can see some of his comments below.
“Perhaps people will have to live in a world where local wars will not remain local. Any outbreak of a war risks turning into a global catastrophe,” he said.
“Perhaps the weaponisation of food or migration will break existing regional balances and undermine many political systems, not only in Europe but also in the Middle East, in Africa, in the Americas.
“Perhaps, Europe is facing times when the question of invoking Article 5 of the Nato treaty will be not be a question for Washington at all, but rather for European capitals.
“There are hundreds of such ‘perhaps’. On February 23, 2022, none of them existed. Now, they are a part of reality.
“And what we lack in this reality: security. Neither for the largest nor for the smallest state.
“We must make security a reality again.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies