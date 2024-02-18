✕ Close Seven dead after drone strike hit fuel depot causing huge fire in Kharkiv

A Western failure to supply further military aid to Ukraine is forcing Kyiv into fighting Russia with an “artificial deficit of weapons”, one that is ultimately undermining its ability to fight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Speaking to leaders at the Munich Security Conference, Mr Zelensky described this frustration as tantamount to the “self-weakening of democracy”.

“Dear friends, unfortunately keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficit of weapons, particularly in the deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war,” he said. “The self-weakening of democracy over time undermines our joint results.”

It comes as Vladimir Putin was informed that Russian forces had taken the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, the first significant land victory since nearby Bakhmut last May.

“The President congratulated our military and fighters on such an important victory, on such a success,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agencies.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sunday morning that Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks in the small town of Lastochkyne, northwest of Avdiivka, having fully fled the city.