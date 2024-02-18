Ukraine-Russia war live: Zelensky warns West against ‘artificial shortage’ of weapons as Adiivka falls
Ukraine’s commander-in-chief announced that he was withdrawing troops from Avdiivka on Saturday morning
Seven dead after drone strike hit fuel depot causing huge fire in Kharkiv
A Western failure to supply further military aid to Ukraine is forcing Kyiv into fighting Russia with an “artificial deficit of weapons”, one that is ultimately undermining its ability to fight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
Speaking to leaders at the Munich Security Conference, Mr Zelensky described this frustration as tantamount to the “self-weakening of democracy”.
“Dear friends, unfortunately keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficit of weapons, particularly in the deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war,” he said. “The self-weakening of democracy over time undermines our joint results.”
It comes as Vladimir Putin was informed that Russian forces had taken the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, the first significant land victory since nearby Bakhmut last May.
“The President congratulated our military and fighters on such an important victory, on such a success,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agencies.
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sunday morning that Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks in the small town of Lastochkyne, northwest of Avdiivka, having fully fled the city.
Putin praises takeover of Avdiivka as ‘important victory’
Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed the takeover of the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka as an “important victory”.
The autocrat was informed of the takeover by defence minister Sergei Shoigu in a meeting at the Kremlin, his ministry said in a statement, after Ukraine’s military chief announced a unilateral withdrawal on Saturday morning. Shoigu said Russian forces had taken “full control” of Avdiivka.
“The President congratulated our military and fighters on such an important victory, on such a success,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agencies.
It is the first major territorial land gain for Russian forces since the capture of Bakhmut last May, though Russian forces claimed to have taken over the town of Marinka, 25 miles southwest of Avdiivka, last December.
But while the capture of Avdiivka is significant, ending a 10-year-long battle for the area, it was a Ukrainian bulge in the frontline, meaning Russian forces did not extend but rather flattened that part of the eastern line.
Zelensky urges West to stop feeding ‘artificial deficit of weapons’ in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Voloydmyr Zelensky has called on Kyiv’s western partners to push through further military aid to stop worsening an “artificial deficit of weapons”.
In a speech at the Munich Security Conference, he said: “Dear friends, unfortunately keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficit of weapons, particularly in deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war. The self-weakening of democracy over time undermines our joint results.”
“Our actions are limited only by ... our strength,” he added, pointing to the situation in Avdiivka.
US President Joe Biden, in a phone call with Mr Zelensky on Saturday night, laid the blame for the fall of Avdiivka plainly with Donald-Trump supporting Republican representatives, who continue to block a multibillion dollar weapons package to Ukraine.
“Ukraine’s military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka after Ukrainian soldiers had to ration ammunition due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction, resulting in Russia’s first notable gains in months,” a statement after the call said.
ICYMI: Lord Cameron says further military aid to Ukraine could make a ‘real difference’
The UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has said that Western support for Ukraine can make a “real difference” to the fight against Russia.
“What I am clear about is that Britain is absolutely in the lead in providing that support,” Lord Lord Cameron told broadcasters at the Munich Security Conference.
“Most of all is to look at what Ukraine’s allies have. If you add up our economies we outmatch Russia 25-one. We’ve got the ability to give that diplomatic military, economic, moral support, we have just got to make that difference count.
“Are we doing enough at the moment? No, I want us to do more. I know that Britain is doing what it can, the European Union has voted through its package to give massive support to Ukraine.
“We now need the US Congress to do the same. If all those three things line up, I think that will make a real difference.”
Asked about the decision by the Ukrainian military to withdraw troops from Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, he said: “Things that happen in Ukraine, that is for the Ukraine armed forces to decide. But I would point you towards the Black Sea, where yet again another Russian ship has been sunk by incredibly brave Ukrainian action.”
ICYMI: Italy ‘ready to do more’ on military aid for Ukraine, foreign minister says
Italy is ready to offer more military aid to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday.
“We are ready to do more” at the economic, political and military level, Tajani said at the Munich Security Conference.
He said Italy had so far approved eight support packages for Ukraine, with the latest one due to arrive in the coming days. Ukraine has been battling a full-scale Russian invasion for almost two years.
ICYMI: Hungary can soon ratify Sweden’s NATO bid, PM Orban says
The Hungarian parliament can ratify Sweden’s NATO membership when it convenes for its new spring session later this month, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told his supporters on Saturday.
“It’s good news that our dispute with Sweden will soon be settled,” Orban said in a key speech. “We are going in the direction that at the start of parliament’s spring session we can ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO.”
He said he and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had taken steps “to rebuild trust” between the two countries. Orban did not say what those steps were.
Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022 in a historic shift in policy prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Hungary is the only NATO country not yet to have ratified Sweden’s application, a process that requires the backing of all NATO members. The delay has soured relations with the United States and raised concerns among its allies.
Orban’s ruling Fidesz party has cited what it called unfounded Swedish allegations that it has eroded democracy in Hungary as the reason why Sweden’s NATO bid had been held up.
Orban, who has better ties with Russia than other EU states and most NATO members, has repeatedly said his government backs Sweden joining the alliance, but the legislation has been stranded in the Hungarian parliament since mid-2022.
Parliament is expected to reconvene on February 26.
Ukraine can still win this war – but it will need our help
Editorial: The foreign secretary’s surprising entreaty to the US Senate – that it should not show the kind of weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s – was as timely as it was powerful. The complacency many Western politicians have shown to Russia of late is astonishing: we cannot allow Putin to be appeased:
Ukraine had a tough choice to make over troops in Avdiivka. The West cannot afford for that to keep happening
Saving lives was the priority says Volodymyr Zelensky, as delays to military aid from the US will only add to pressures on the battlefield, writes Askold Krushelnycky in Kyiv.
Before Russia’s satellite threat, there were Starfish Prime, nesting dolls and robotic arms
What would it mean if Russia used nuclear warheads to destroy U.S. satellites? Your home’s electrical and water systems could fail. Aviation, rail and car traffic could come to a halt. Your cellphone could stop working.
These are among the reasons why there was alarm this week over reports that Russia may be pursuing nuclear weapons in space.
The White House has said the danger isn’t imminent. But reports of the new anti-satellite weapon build on longstanding worries about space threats from Russia and China. So much of the country’s infrastructure is now dependent on U.S. satellite communications — and those satellites have become increasingly vulnerable.
ICYMI: Russia, Ukraine and Gaza dominate as world leaders gather for Munich security conference
Two major wars and the death of Russian Putin critic Alexei Navalny hang heavy over the annual gathering, writes Bel Trew
Zelensky sits down with US VP Kamala Harris
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sat down with US Vice President Kamala Harris.
In a statement on X, Mr Zelensky wrote: “We must continue to stand together, Ukraine, America, and all of our partners.
“We must continue to contribute to the much-needed security, achieve joint results, strengthen our resilience and resistance to Russian aggression, and demonstrate to Putin every day that his hatred of people and freedom will never defeat our unity—the unity of the free world.”
