Ukraine-Russia – live: Drones hit Moscow after Putin targets Kyiv again
One person was killed and four were injured by falling debris in the Kyiv airstrikes
Moscow drone attack: Buildings damaged in wake of suspected strike
Drones hit several buildings in Moscow, forcing some people to evacuate their homes after Russia launched its third attack on Kyiv in 24 hours.
Two people sought medical assistance following the drone attack on the Russian capital, but none were seriously injured, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that some residents of a building on Profsoyuznaya Street in the city’s south were being evacuated. The claims have not been independently verified.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the apparent attack on Moscow, which one pro-Kremlin television commentator said, without citing sources, involved about 25 unmanned aircraft.
Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region said on the Telegram messaging channel that several drones were shot down on their approach to the Russian capital.
It comes after one person was killed and four were injured by falling debris in the third round of attacks on Kyiv in 24 hours. Ukrainian defence forces said they shot down 29 drones.
“The attack was massive, came from different directions, in several waves,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram.
Ukraine denies involvement in Moscow strike and predicts more attacks
A Ukrainian presidential aide denied Kyiv was directly involved in a drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday, but said Ukraine was enjoying watching the events and predicted an increase in such attacks.
Russia said Ukraine had launched its biggest drone attack on Moscow but that air defences destroyed all eight of the drones.
“Of course we are pleased to watch and predict an increase in the number of attacks,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told the “Breakfast Show” YouTube channel. “But of course we have nothing directly to do with this.”
In pictures: Buildings damaged in drone attack on Moscow, but no deaths reported
Watch: Buildings damaged in Moscow in wake of suspected strike
Several buildings were damaged in an apparent strike on Moscow. There were no reports of deaths.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalised, in the early morning attack. The residents of several parts of two apartment blocks had been evacuated but later returned.
Russian lawmaker Maxim Ivanov said it was the most serious attack on Moscow since Nazi attacks during World War Two, saying no citizen could now avoid what he said was “the new reality”.
“You will either defeat the enemy as a single fist with our Motherland, or the indelible shame of cowardice, collaboration and betrayal will engulf your family,” he said.
Russia’s defence ministry said that Ukraine targeted Moscow with eight drones on Tuesday, but that all the drones involved in the incident were downed.
“This morning, the Kyiv regime launched a terrorist drone attack on targets in the city of Moscow,” the defence ministry said.
“Three of them were suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their intended targets. Another five drones were shot down by the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system in the Moscow region,” it said.
In pictures: Third attack in 24 hours hit Kyiv, killing one
Russia says air defence forces down number of drones near Moscow
A number of drones were shot down by Russian air defences on Tuesday as they approached Moscow, Russia’s Investigative Committee said.
Meanwhile, in Kyiv, Ukrainian defence forces said they shot down more than 20 drones.
Russia’s military spending weighing on state finances – UK MoD
The elevated rate of Russian military spending, which shot up in the wake of full-scale invasion of Ukraine, is adding pressure on the state finances, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today.
It pointed to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) stating a spike in Russian military spending by 9.2 per cent in 2022 to USD $86.4bn.
SIPRI assesses this equates to 4.1 per cent of Russia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the ministry said.
“Russia’s true military spending is highly uncertain due to the increased use of classified budget lines, especially since February 2022, and the lack of transparency,” it added.
“Russia has only recently resumed publishing headline expenditure breakdowns after suspending this in May 2022. It is almost certain that military spending remains elevated, and this is putting pressure on Russian government finances,” the ministry said.
Ukraine shoots down 29 out of 31 drones fired overnight, says official
Ukrainian air defence shot down 29 of 31 Iranian-Shahed drones flying over the war-hit nation in an overnight attack, officials said today.
In an earlier update, Kyiv military administration had said at least 20 Shahed drones were destroyed overnight by Ukrainian air defences.
This was the third such Russian attack on the capital in the past 24 hours.
Local residents confirmed hearing the buzzing of drones over the city, followed by loud explosions as the aerial munitions were taken down by Ukraine’s air defence systems.
Drones hit several buildings in Moscow – mayor
Several buildings in Moscow suffered “minor” damage after a swarm of drones was fired on the city, officials there said.
No serious injuries have been recorded so far, the mayor of the Russian capital said in the early hours today.
“All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents,” mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement.
Some residents of a building in southern Moscow’s Profsoyuznaya street were being evacuated, reported Russia’s RIA state news agency.
According to Russia’s Telegram messaging channels, between four and 10 drones were shot down in the early morning today.
The Independent has not verified the claims.
