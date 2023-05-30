✕ Close Moscow drone attack: Buildings damaged in wake of suspected strike

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drones hit several buildings in Moscow, forcing some people to evacuate their homes after Russia launched its third attack on Kyiv in 24 hours.

Two people sought medical assistance following the drone attack on the Russian capital, but none were seriously injured, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that some residents of a building on Profsoyuznaya Street in the city’s south were being evacuated. The claims have not been independently verified.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the apparent attack on Moscow, which one pro-Kremlin television commentator said, without citing sources, involved about 25 unmanned aircraft.

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region said on the Telegram messaging channel that several drones were shot down on their approach to the Russian capital.

It comes after one person was killed and four were injured by falling debris in the third round of attacks on Kyiv in 24 hours. Ukrainian defence forces said they shot down 29 drones.

“The attack was massive, came from different directions, in several waves,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram.