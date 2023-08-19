✕ Close Ukraine war: Footage appears to show moment drone attack hits building in central Moscow

Ukraine has said that a Russian missile strike in the northern city of Chernihiv has killed seven people and injured 90 others.

Children and police officers were among the dead following the strike, which hit a central square in the history city, about 92 miles northeast of the capital, Kyiv, as locals walked to church to celebrate a religious holiday.

Mr Zelensky confirmed the news while on a visit to Sweden on Saturday. “An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging service.

Earlier, Kyiv said it shot down 15 Russian drones overnight as the Kremlin targeted sites across Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Vladimir Putin’s troops used Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack targets in the country’s central, northern and western regions.

Seventeen drones were launched in total, Ukraine said, and it was not immediately clear what happened to the other two.