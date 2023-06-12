Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Three villages ‘liberated’ in Kyiv’s first gains of counteroffensive
Ukrainian troops continue moving forward in Bakhmut, says minister
Ukraine: Soviet-era dam destroyed near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukrainian forces have claimed their first successes in a long-anticipated counteroffensive, as they recaptured three villages from Russian forces in the southeast of the country on Sunday.
If confirmed it would mean the first week of its pushback against Moscow ended in tangible territorial gains for Ukraine.
Unverified footage showed Kyiv’s forces hoisting the Ukrainian flag at a building in the village of Blahodatne in Donetsk region and posing with their unit’s flag in the adjacent village of Neskuchne.
The troops also reportedly retook Makarivka, the next village to the south, and advanced between 300m and 1,500m in two directions on the southern front, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said in a statement.
Success has also been seen in the Bakhmut direction, the minister said.
Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukrainian troops last night and said: “Of course, I am thankful to our soldiers for this day”.
The long-expected counteroffensive was indirectly confirmed by Vladimir Putin on Friday, who said that a Ukrainian military push was underway, but had failed to breach Russian defensive lines and taken heavy casualties.
“No positions were lost on the directions where our forces are on the defensive,” Ms Maliar added.
Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainian ‘counteroffensive operations’ have started
North Korea’s Kim vows to ‘hold’ Putin’s hands for strategic cooperation
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said he will “hold hands” with Russian president Vladimir Putin as the two allies look to bolster strategic cooperation on their shared goal of building a powerful country, state media KCNA reported today.
Calling for “closer strategic cooperation” with Moscow, Mr Kim said he will be “holding hands firmly with the Russian president, in conformity with the common desire of the peoples of the two countries to fulfil the grand goal of building a powerful country,” according to his message published by the state media.
He made the pledge in a message to Mr Putin marking Russia’s National Day, defending his decision to invade Ukraine and displaying “full support and solidarity.”
“Justice is sure to win and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory,” Kim said in the message published by KCNA.
UN nuclear watchdog concerned over water levels at Ukraine power plant
The UN atomic watchdog said it needs wider access around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to check “a significant discrepancy” in water level data at the breached Kakhovka dam used for cooling the plant’s reactors.
The measurements received by the agency from the inlet of the plant showed that the dam’s water levels were stable for about a day over the weekend, the International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said.
He is expected to visit the nuclear power plant this week.
“However, the height is reportedly continuing to fall elsewhere in the huge reservoir, causing a possible difference of about two metres,” Mr Grossi said in a statement.
“The height of the water level is a key parameter for the continued operability of the water pumps.”
“It is possible that this discrepancy in the measured levels is caused by an isolated body of water separated from the larger body of the reservoir,” he said in the statement. “But we will only be able to know when we gain access to the thermal power plant.”
The water from the reservoir is used to cool the facility’s six reactors and spent fuel storage, the IAEA said.
The top official said that the thermal power plant “plays a key role for the safety and security of the nuclear power plant a few kilometres away,” hence the need for access and independent assessment.
The Russian military have tried to take direct control over the mercenary force Wagner.
Deputy defence minister Nikolai Pankov said that “volunteer formations” will be asked to sign contracts directly with the ministry of defence. The statement, although it does not directly name the Wagner group, is thought to be aimed at the fighting force.
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Sunday that his forces would boycott the contracts.
“Wagner will not sign any contracts with Shoigu. Shoigu cannot properly manage military formation,” Prigozhin said.
The defence ministry insisted the move was designed to “increase the effectiveness” of Russian units fighting in Ukraine.
Ukrainian schoolboy to buy home for his mother after selling Minecraft server
For most teenagers Minecraft remains just a hobby, but one Ukrainian schoolboy’s love for the game has meant he can now afford to buy his homeless mother a house.
Lomond School pupil Maksym Gavrylenko has made a “substantial” sum after selling the server he ran from his bedroom, which allows gamers from all over the world to connect to and play together on, with friends.
The 17-year-old boarding school pupil said: “I am very proud that I was able to turn my passion into a profitable business and I plan on treating my mother.
“As a result of the war, she was forced to flee her home, leaving her homeless, so to buy her a property will make all the hours spent on this project worthwhile.”
Lomond School pupil Maksym Gavrylenko has made a ‘substantial’ sum after selling the gaming firm he set up in his boarding school bedroom
Musician Travis Leake spoke up about freedom of speech in Russia with Anthony Bourdain in 2014. Now he’s been detained
The 2014 episode of Parts Unknown set in Moscow and St Petersburg has been called one of the “most prescient” in the series, indicating the authoritarian path the country was on.
In the episode, the late host Anthony Bourdain has dinner with Boris Nemtsov, who briefly served as deputy prime minister under President Boris Yeltsin in the late 1990s. He later became a fierce critic of Mr Yeltsin’s successor, President Vladimir Putin.
During filming in late 2013, Nemtsov told the chef: “Tony, I was born here 54 years ago. This is my country. Russian people are in trouble. Russian court doesn’t work, Russian education declines every year, and I believe that Russia has a chance to be free. Has a chance. It’s difficult but we must do it.”
Pakistan’s prime minister says first cargo of Russian oil has arrived in new deal
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil arranged under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow had arrived in Karachi.
“Glad to announce that the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi and will begin oil discharge tomorrow,” Sharif tweeted.
“This is the first ever Russian oil cargo to Pakistan and the beginning of a new relationship between Pakistan and Russian Federation,” he added.
A port official said on Sunday evening that the oil was in the process of being unloaded.
Russia and Ukraine swap nearly 200 prisoners
Russia and Ukraine has announced the return of nearly 100 soldiers from each side. Russia’s defence ministry said 94 Russians in Ukrainian captivity had been released after negotiations, in a post on the social media platform Telegram.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, said 95 Ukrainian service members had been returned, including some wounded. They included members of the national guard and border guards.
