The US has vowed to continue drone missions over the Black Sea after Russia scrambled jets yesterday, claiming it intercepted two US Air Force drones near the Crimean peninsula.

The Russian defence ministry said it deployed two fighter jets to ward off the US military’s MQ-9 “Reaper” and RQ-4 “Global Hawk” after they were detected flying over the southwestern part of the Black Sea on Monday.

A Pentagon spokesperson told CNN that Washington is “permitted by international law to ensure freedom of navigation and manoeuvre” over the Black Sea and it will “continue to fly routine missions”.

It came as Ukraine’s military declared it had liberated the Zaporizhzhia village of Robotyne, with Kyiv’s troops now reportedly advancing towards Russia’s second line of defence, as fierce fighting also rages in the east.

Meanwhile, Poland and the Baltic states have threatened to close their borders with Belarus, as they urged Minsk’s authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko to expel Wagner mercenaries from the country.