Ukraine-Russia war - live: Kyiv makes ‘breakthrough’ on Dnipro river
Russia’s ambassador to US says a ‘reckless’ decision was made
Zelensky says Russia trying to incite war in the Middle East
Ukrainian forces have advanced on the Dnipro River onto the opposite bank, crossing into Russian-occupied territory, Russian sources have claimed.
A prominent Russian milblogger ‘Rybar’ claimed Ukrainian troops pushed through Russian defences as they landed on the east bank of the Dnipro river.
He claimed they temporarily occupied the village of Poyma and positions on the northern outskirts of Pishchanivka on the afternoon of 17 October.
According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the milblogger later claimed that Russian forces pushed Ukrainian forces back from these positions towards the Dnipro River.
He also claimed that a Ukrainian sabotage group is still operating in Pishchanivka as of the afternoon of October 18, according to ISW.
It comes as Ukrainian defence forces made first use of a US supplied long-range weapon by striking two Russian military airfields, successfully destroying nine helicopters and an ammunition base.
Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, described Washington’s decision to supply the ATACMS as “reckless” and “a grave mistake” that would not alter the war’s outcome.
Russia says it is coordinating Middle East policy with China
Russia said on Thursday it was coordinating its policy in the Middle East and North Africa with China, an increasingly close ally that President Vladimir Putin visited this week where he was treated as a guest of honour at a delegation including multiple countries.
The country sees itself as a potential broker between Israel and Hamas who triggered the current crisis with a surprise assault on Oct. 7 that killed 1,400 people. Israel has responded with aerial bombardments that Gaza authorities say have killed more than 3,500 Palestinians and left more than 12,000 wounded.
Moscow has tried to put some of the blame for the crisis on the United States, the most powerful ally of Ukraine, against which Russia began an all-out invasion last year
Ukraine advances in the south
Ukraine forces have made some headway against Russian forces in southern Ukraine. However, the progress comes with new Russian attacks around the eastern town of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday.
Oleksandr Stupun, a military spokesperson, reported an advance of 400 metres (0.25 mile) to the southwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Zaporizhia is a city on the Dnieper River in southeastern Ukraine.
30,000 Ukrainians Missing
There are 30,000 Ukrainians missing according to Suspilne Media as reported by Sky News.
The Head of the International Commission of Missing Persons said: “Right now it’s about 30,000 people. And that’s just civilians.
“I’m not sure exactly who that number includes. We’re trying to figure out what those numbers are and what they mean.”
NATO stepping up Baltic Sea patrols following damage to undersea infrastructure
NATO is stepping up patrols in the Baltic Sea following recent damage to undersea infrastructure in the region, the transatlantic military alliance said on Thursday.
“The increased measures include additional surveillance and reconnaissance flights, including with maritime patrol aircraft, NATO AWACS planes, and drones. A fleet of four NATO minehunters is also being dispatched to the area,” NATO said in a statement.
The move followed announcements by authorities of damage to a Baltic Sea telecom cable connecting Sweden and Estonia and to a Finnish-Estonian pipeline and cable at around the same time earlier this month.
President Zelensky has said that US-supplied long range Army Tactile Missile Systems missiles had “proven themselves” after Ukrainian forces used the weapons for the first time this week.
Ukraine had repeatedly asked the US for the weapons which Kyiv had promised not to use inside Russian territory. The Biden administration may potentially send a variety of the ATACMS carrying varying amounts of cluster bomblets.
Senior Ukrainian officials have said they could help alter the course of the 20-month-old war, allowing Ukrainian forces to disrupt previously unreachable supply lines, air bases and rail networks used by Russia in occupied territories.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the missiles would not significantly change the battlefield situation.
Russian fighters ‘scrambled over Black Sea to prevent British warplanes approaching Russian airspace’
Two Russian fighter jets were scrambled on Thursday to prevent three British warplanes from entering Russian airspace over the Black Sea, the Russian defence ministry has claimed.
The Su-27 fighter jets were sent to intercept “three air targets” near the border, with Russia claiming to have identified them as a British RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon fighter planes.
“As the Russian fighters approached, the foreign military aircraft turned away from the state border of the Russian Federation,” the statement claimed. It was not clear how close the planes came to each other.
The Black Sea has become an increasingly important theatre in the war between Russia and Ukraine, now nearing the end of its 20th month.
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had ordered Russian planes armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to patrol over the Black Sea.
Biden prepares Oval Office speech on wars in Israel and Ukraine, asking billions
President Joe Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address Thursday night as he makes his case for providing billions of dollars in military assistance to Israel and Ukraine.
The funding request, expected to be formally unveiled on Friday, is likely to be around $100 billion over the next year, according to people directly familiar with the proposal who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
Conservative Republicans oppose sending more weapons to Ukraine as its battle against the Russian invasion approaches the two-year mark. Biden’s previous request for funding, which included $24 billion to help with the next few months of fighting, was stripped out of budget legislation last month despite a personal plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The White House has warned that time is running out to prevent Ukraine, which recently struggled to make progress in a grueling counteroffensive, from losing ground to Russia because of dwindling supplies of weapons.
Russia threatens US with ‘serious consequences’ after Ukraine fires first long-range ATACMS missiles
Russia has hit out at the US for its decision to send long-range missiles to Ukraine for the first time, claiming the move increases the risks of a direct conflict between Nato and Moscow.
Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Tuesday that the Ukrainian military used the US-supplied ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) for the first time this week and struck two Russian military airfields.
Western backers of Ukraine have been reluctant to provide long-range munitions since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion in February last year, fearing that their use against targets within Russia would represent an escalation of the conflict.
Russia threatens US after Ukraine fires first long-range ATACMS missiles
Russian envoy says US’s secret deliveries of long range munitions could lead to direct conflict between Nato and Russia
Putin says Russia ‘will be able to repel’ Ukraine’s new weapons used to damage Kremlin’s air assets
Vladimir Putin said Russia “will be able to repel” attacks by Ukraine’s new long range weapons supplied by the US, which Kyiv used to launch one of the most damaging attacks on the Kremlin’s air assets since the start of the war.
While the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, result in an additional threat, the weapon would not change the situation along the 1,500km (932 mile) frontline, Mr Putin told reporters in Beijing. He said his forces will be able to repel attacks by the top-tier missile system.
“For Ukraine, in this sense, there’s nothing good… it only prolongs the agony,” the Russian president said during his visit to China.
Putin says Russia ‘will be able to repel’ Ukraine’s new long range weapons
Ukraine says it used the weapons supplied by US to destroy Russian helicopters, ammunitions, an air defence system and other assets
Russia’s Lavrov thanks Kim Jong-un for supporting Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov thanked North Korea for aiding Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine as he landed in Pyongyang for a two-day visit on Wednesday.
Mr Lavrov is in North Korea for meetings viewed as preparatory efforts ahead of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s visit as Moscow and Pyongyang slide closer in diplomatic cooperation against Ukraine and the West.
Moscow “deeply” valued Pyongyang’s “unwavering and principled support” for Russia in the war, Mr Lavrov said, speaking at a reception hosted by North Korean officials on Wednesday.
Russia’s Lavrov thanks Kim Jong-un for supporting Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine
Lavrov’s visit to Pyongyang is in backdrop of Russia’s threat to US for sending long-range missiles to Ukraine
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies