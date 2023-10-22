✕ Close Biden calls to maintain ‘American leadership’ with aid package for Ukraine and Israel

Six people have been killed and at least 14 injured in a Russian missile attack that hit a postal distribution centre in the war-devastated northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials have said.

Oleh Synehubov, the region’s governor said on Telegram that several of the wounded were in serious condition in hospital, adding that all those killed and injured were postal workers.

“Russian missiles hit the Nova Poshta centre - an ordinary civilian object,” President Volodymyr Zelenksiy said on the Telegram messaging app.

It comes as Ukrainian forces damaged and destroyed almost 50 Russian tanks in just 24 hours as Vladimir Putin’s troops launched a fresh offensive in the Donetsk region, according to a US war think tank.

The Insitute for the Study of War (ISW) said Russian forces launched a renewed attack near Adviika on Friday and “marginally advanced”, indicating Moscow’s commitment to offensive operations in the area “despite heavy materiel and personnel losses”.

This includes the damage and destruction of almost 50 Russian tanks and over 100 armored vehicles by Ukrainian forces during the past day of fighting, reported the Ukrainian General Staff on Friday, according to the ISW.