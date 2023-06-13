Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Kyiv accuses Putin of blowing up second dam
Vladimir Putin marked Russia’s national day - held on 12 June - with an award-giving ceremony at the Kremlin
Ukraine: Soviet-era dam destroyed near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up a dam on the Mokri Yaly river to make it harder for Kyiv’s forces to push farther south as part of its ongoing counteroffensive.
It comes less than a week after the huge Kakhovka dam was destroyed on the much larger Dnipro River, in the Kherson region, causing a humanitarian catastrophe.
In other developments, Kyiv said its troops had recaptured a fourth village from Russian forces in a cluster of settlements in the southeast, a day after reporting the first small gains of its long-anticipated counteroffensive.
Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar posted a photo showing soldiers hoisting the Ukrainian flag at what she said was the village of Storozheve in Donetsk, and thanked the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines for liberating it. Reuters confirmed the location of the footage.
Kyiv also said on Sunday that its forces had liberated three villages - Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka.
Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday it had repelled attempted offensives by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and had hit targets with sea-launched high-precision missile strikes.
‘Massive’ missile strike leaves civilians dead and injured, says governor
A “massive” attack launched by Russia overnight on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has seen many casualties, officials said today.
“There are dead and wounded,” Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located, said on Telegram.
“A massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.”
The attack had targeted several civilian buildings in the city, including a five-storey building, the mayor of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said earlier, adding that there are likely still people trapped under the rubble.
A photograph of the five-story apartment building that was targeted showed all windows blown out and smoke coming out of some of them.
North Korea planning to deliver more weapons to Russia, warns US
The United States is concerned that North Korea is planning to deliver more weapons to Russia, a US State Department spokesperson said after Kim Jong-un pledged to “hold hands” with Vladimir Putin on strategic cooperation.
“We are concerned that the DPRK (the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) is planning to deliver more military equipment to Russia,” the spokesperson added, using the initials of the Korean nation’s official name.
Despite Pyongyang’s denials that it has sold weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, the US confirmed North Korea had completed an arms delivery, including infantry rockets and missiles, to the Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group in November 2022, the state department spokesperson said.
Congratulating Mr Putin on Russia’s National Day, the North Korean leader called for “closer strategic cooperation” with Moscow, “holding hands firmly with the Russian president, in conformity with the common desire of the peoples of the two countries to fulfil the grand goal of building a powerful country,” KCNA said.
In March, the US said Russia was actively seeking to acquire additional weapons from North Korea in exchange for food aid.
Russia striking civilian buildings in central Ukraine, says mayor
Russian air strikes overnight hit several civilian buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, including a five-storey building, the mayor of the city said this morning.
“There are people wounded in extremely serious condition,” mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram app.
“Likely, there are people under the rubble.”
New Zealand public broadcaster ‘gutted’ after Ukraine stories edited to include ‘pro-Kremlin garbage’
Radio New Zealand, the country’s public service radio station, issued an apology after it was found that one of its journalists edited reports on the Russia-Ukraine war to add “pro-Kremlin garbage”.
The taxpayer-funded RNZ said it has so far found 16 stories that were found altered to include Russian propaganda and were published during more than a period of one year.
Paul Thompson, the chief executive of RNZ, said he was “gutted” and shocked with the discovery of edited stories, pledging to get to the bottom of it.
Russia is using ‘scorched earth tactics’ to destroy Ukraine
How significant is the reported recapture of the first Ukrainian villages from Russia?
Ukraine has celebrated the first territorial gains of its long-trailed counteroffensive against the invading Russian forces.
Unverified photographs and video appearing on Sunday and on Monday morning showed Ukrainian soldiers holding their country’s blue and yellow flag aloft in triumph in the eastern villages of Storozheve, Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka in Donetsk, suggesting they had been recaptured from occupying enemy troops.
Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar posted one of the photos from Storozheve and thanked the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines for liberating it.
France, Germany and Poland back Ukraine's counteroffensive in a show of unity
The leaders of France, Germany and Poland met in Paris Monday for talks focusing on military support for Ukraine’s counteroffensive and future security guarantees to be given to the country, ahead of a NATO summit in July.
French President Emmanuel Macron said “the Ukrainian counteroffensive began several days ago,” in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda at the Elysee presidential palace.
In a show of unity, the three leaders insisted they would continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.
Kyiv accuses Russia of targeting second dam
A Ukrainian defence spokesman said Russia had blown up a dam on the Mokri Yaly, near the village of Novodarivka in Luhansk, to make it harder for Kyiv’s forces to push farther south as part of its ongoing counterofffensive.
It comes less than a week after the huge Kakhovka dam was destroyed on the much larger Dnipro River, in the Kherson region, causing a humanitarian catastrophe in a swathe of the south.
Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the breach.
The Ukrainian-appointed governor of Kherson region on Sunday said Russian forces had shelled three boats evacuating mainly elderly evacuees to safety, killing three and injuring 10.
Too soon to say where Ukraine‘s counteroffensive was going, says US Secretary of State Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was too soon to say exactly where Ukraine‘s counteroffensive was going, but said Washington was confident that Kyiv will continue to have success in trying to take back its land seized by Russia.
Speaking at a press conference in Washington on Monday, Blinken said the United States was determined to maximize its support for Ukraine so it can succeed on the battlefield.
A “robust” package of political and practical support for Ukraine, Blinken added, can also be expected at the upcoming Nato summit in Vilnius.
Meeting between Biden and Nato chief rescheduled due to root canal
A White House meeting between Joe Biden and Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that had been set to take place on Monday has been rescheduled to Tuesday, the White House said.
It comes after an announcement that the US president would undergo an unscheduled root canal.
