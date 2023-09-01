Ukraine-Russia – live: Putin puts ‘Satan II’ nuclear missile ‘on combat duty’ as Kyiv launches drone strikes
Intercontinental ballistic missiles are capable of carrying more than 10 nuclear warheads
Pskov Airfield: Sky glows orange during largest drone strike on Russian territory since war began
Russia has put the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles - nicknamed Satan II - on combat duty, the head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said.
The missiles are capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Sarmat missiles would be deployed for combat duty “soon”.
It comes as a Ukrainian drone attacked a town in western Russia, home to one of the country’s biggest nuclear power stations, as Russian air defences intercepted drones heading toward three western regions.
Regional governors said defence systems stopped three drones in the Kursk, Belgorod and Moscow regions.
Governor Roman Starovoit said a Ukrainian drone had damaged the facade of a building in the town of Kurchatov, just a few kilometres from the Kursk nuclear power station, early on Friday.
He had earlier said there were two drones but clarified his remarks.
“There are no casualties,” Mr Starovoit said. He did not mention any potential damage to the Kursk nuclear power plant.
Russian attacks kill one civilian, wound three in Ukraine
One man was killed in Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday and three people were wounded in a missile attack in the central region of Vinnytsia overnight, Ukrainian authorities said.
The 34-year-old man was hit in a residential area of Kherson close to 12:50 p.m. local time (0950 GMT), the military administration there said.
The three civilians were wounded when a Russian missile struck a business in Vinnytsia region, the regional governor said.
“They are being provided with all necessary assistance,” Serhiy Borzov wrote on the Telegram messaging service.
Ukraine‘s air force said it shot down a second missile fired overnight. The missile was downed over the central Kirovohrad region, the local governor said on Telegram.
Putin ‘sinking ship’ to slow Crimea Bridge attacks
The UK defence ministry said Moscow is employing a range of underwater defence systems to prevent attacks following the Crimea Bridge explosion.
The ministry said: “As of 29 August, imagery confirms Russia has created an underwater barrier of submerged ships and containment booms to deter against Uncrewed Surface Vehicle (USV) attacks against the Crimean Bridge.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that he told United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres that online meetings held on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula in August were “unacceptable”.
Foreign Office confirms death of British volunteer in Ukraine
Russian missile hits private enterprise in central Ukraine
Russian forces struck a private enterprise with a long-range cruise missile in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia, wounding three people, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.
“Unfortunately, there are victims - three civilians, they are being provided with all necessary assistance,” Governor Serhiy Borzov wrote on Telegram messenger, adding that unspecified property and cars had been damaged.
Kyiv’s air force said it shot down a second missile fired as part of the overnight attack. The missile was downed over the central Kirovohrad region, the local governor said on Telegram.
Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, conducts regular air strikes on Ukrainian centres far from the front line. Moscow says its strikes are only intended to degrade Ukraine‘s ability to fight.
The two missiles reported by Ukrainian officials contrasted with earlier in the week when Ukraine reported the largest Russian missile and drone attack on the capital for months.
