Russia has put the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles - nicknamed Satan II - on combat duty, the head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said.

The missiles are capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Sarmat missiles would be deployed for combat duty “soon”.

It comes as a Ukrainian drone attacked a town in western Russia, home to one of the country’s biggest nuclear power stations, as Russian air defences intercepted drones heading toward three western regions.

Regional governors said defence systems stopped three drones in the Kursk, Belgorod and Moscow regions.

Governor Roman Starovoit said a Ukrainian drone had damaged the facade of a building in the town of Kurchatov, just a few kilometres from the Kursk nuclear power station, early on Friday.

He had earlier said there were two drones but clarified his remarks.

“There are no casualties,” Mr Starovoit said. He did not mention any potential damage to the Kursk nuclear power plant.