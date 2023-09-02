✕ Close Pskov Airfield: Sky glows orange during largest drone strike on Russian territory since war began

Ukraine has claimed to have broken through the first line of Russia’s defences in several locations and made gains in the Zaporizhzhia region.

“There is an offensive in several directions and in certain areas. And in some places, in certain areas, this first line was broken through,” Hanna Maliar, deputy defence minister, told local TV last night.

Her comments were backed up the United States, which said on Friday that Kyiv had made notable progress on the southern front in the last 72 hours.

Earlier the Russian defence ministry claimed that its forces have destroyed three unmanned boats “being used in an attempt to target the Crimea Bridge”.

The ministry alleged Ukraine was behind the attack, the Kyiv Independent reported.