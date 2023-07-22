✕ Close Aspen Security Forum: Top officials discuss Ukraine war

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the country’s counteroffensive to push back occupying Russian forces is set to “gain pace” as Kyiv expects more military aid from its allies, including the US.

Mr Zelensky called on allies to provide fighter jets and more long-range missiles, with Washington planning to announce a new military package to Ukraine imminently.

US national security adviser told the same security forum in Colorado that the results of the counteroffensive would only become clear once Kyiv fully commits its forces, saying this has not yet happened.

Meanwhile, president Vladimir Putin accused Nato member Poland of having territorial ambitions in the former Soviet Union, and said any aggression against Russia‘s neighbour and close ally Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia.

Moscow would react to any aggression against Belarus “with all the means at our disposal”, Putin told a meeting of his Security Council in televised remarks.

And a South African court has issued an arrest warrant for Mr Putin ahead of a Brics summit in Johannesburg next month. The Kremlin says Mr Putin will not be attending.