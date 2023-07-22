Russia-Ukraine war – live: Ukrainian drone ‘blasts munitions depot in Crimea’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the country’s counteroffensive to push back Russian forces in occupied Ukraine is set to ‘gain pace’
Aspen Security Forum: Top officials discuss Ukraine war
A Ukrainian attack drone blasted a Russian ammunition depot in central Crimea on Saturday, sparking a major explosion.
Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed head of Crimea, said that there have been no immediate reports of casualties, but that authorities were evacuating civilians within a five-kilometre radius.
The Ukrainian military seemed to confirm it had launched the drone strike, after it claimed that it had destroyed an oil depot and Russian arms warehouses in the Krasnohvardiiske region of Crimea, the Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
The attack came after a prominent Russian nationalist who branded president Vladimir Putin a “coward” was arrested.
The arrest of Igor Girkin on charges of inciting extremisms is likely to spark fury within the military, according to British intelligence.
The Ministry of Defence tweeted in response that the move will “infuriate fellow members of the mil-blogger community and elements within the serving military”.
According to the MoD, he is a military analyst and patriot who played a major role in Russia’s war in the Donbas in 2014 and spent months on the front line in 2022.
British Ministry of Defence responds to arrest of Putin critic
Prominent Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, who publicly accused president Vladimir Putin and the army top brass of not pursuing the war in Ukraine harshly or effectively enough, was remanded in custody on Friday on charges of inciting extremism.
His arrest earlier suggests authorities have wearied of his criticism of what they call Russia’s “special military operation”.
The MOD said the move is likely to ‘spark fury’.
Local news channels posted videos showing plumes of smoke above settlements, as explosions rumble in the background.
The drone attack comes just as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the country’s counteroffensive to push back Russian forces in occupied Ukraine is set to “gain pace.”
Ukrainian authorities report that Russian attacks have killed at least eight civilians overnight
Ukraine has the initiative on the frontlines - according to defence official
Ukraine's deputy defence minister Volodymyr Gavrilov said that Ukraine now has the initiative.
Speaking on Telegram, he said: "It is important that we progress every day. Somewhere by 100 meters, somewhere - by a kilometre.
"Every day... we gnaw away the first and second lines of defence where Russia was able to build something.
"It is clear that people sitting in warm rooms, watching the internet and television, would like things to happen faster, but the reality is that you have to take into account what is happening on the ground."
Ukraine shoots down 14 Russian drones - according to reports
Five Russian combat drones and nine reconnaissance drones were shot down over the past 24 hours.
Euromaiden Press also added that Ukraine conducted 25 airstrikes on Russian positions on July 21.
Pictured: Funeral for Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas
Ukrainian servicemen are seen carrying a their national flag for serviceman Bohdan Kobylianskyi who was killed in Donbas, during the funeral ceremony in Dusaniv.
Other mourners were seen carrying photographs and his mother cried inconsolably.
At least four killed at Moscow mall after hot water pipe bursts
At least four people were killed and several others injured on Saturday after a hot water pipe burst at a shopping mall in western Moscow, the city’s mayor said.
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some of those injured had suffered burns, and that emergency services were working on the scene.
Video footage showed flooding throughout the building and steam flowing out of a doorway.
The mall, known as Vremena Goda (The Seasons), opened in 2007 and houses over 150 stores.
“We are providing medical assistance to all the victims,” Sobyanin said.
Ukrainian President Zelensky spoken with Nato chief about 'further actions' about NATO integration
The President tweeted that he has spoken to NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg about “further actions regarding the integration of Ukraine into Nato”.
"We shared assessments of the current situation in the Black Sea and the risks it poses for global food security.
"We also identified with Mr Stoltenberg the priority and future steps necessary for unblocking and sustainable operation of the Black Sea grain corridor," he said.
Chilean president: Russia broke the law
The president of Chile Gabriel Boric spoke to the BBC about the Russian invasion.
He said that Russia broke international law when it invaded Ukraine, adding: "Russia invaded a free country and wants to take part of its territory and that violates international law.
"We should defend international law because now it's Ukraine tomorrow it could be us, or anyone."
Pictured: Russian territorial defence unit train near Crimea
Pictures have emerged showing the Russian territorial defence female unit holing drills in Yevpatoriya.
They can be seen training at a firing ground.
Also spotted on their uniforms are "Zs" which the Russian Ministry of Defence saidd was an abbreviation "for victory" and V stood for "power of truth".
Pictured: Local residents evacuating following drone attack
Residents of the small town of Oktyabr'skoye near Simferopol can be seen carrying their belongings.
They were forced to evacuate after a Ukrainian drone attack blew up an ammunition depot.
Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed head of the territory that Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, said in a Telegram post that there were no immediate reports of casualties but that authorities were evacuating civilians within a three-radius of the blast site. The Ukrainian military appeared to confirm it had launched the drone strike, claiming through its press service that it had destroyed an oil depot and Russian arms warehouses in the Krasnohvardiiske area, although without specifying what weapons were used.
