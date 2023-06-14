✕ Close Ukraine: Residential building in Zelensky’s hometown engulfed by flames after deadly strike

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russian president Vladimir Putin said that if necessary Russia would use weapons with depleted uranium in response to reports that the United States would supply such weapons to Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Tuesday that the US was set to approve depleted uranium tank rounds for Kyiv.

Depleted uranium is a dense by-product left over when uranium is enriched for use in nuclear reactors or nuclear weapons. The rounds retain some radioactive properties, but cannot generate a nuclear reaction as a nuclear weapon would.

In March 2023, the UK said it would supply armour piercing munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine to help destroy Russian tanks. Putin falsely claimed that these weapons had a “nuclear component.”

Meanwhile, Russia launched a “massive” attack overnight on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing at least ten people and wounding 28 others.

“As of 1300 (1000 GMT) 10 people have been killed,” city mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said in a Telegram post, adding that another person was under the rubble and a further 28 were injured.