Russia-Ukraine war – live: Kyiv recaptures village amid success on battlefield as Putin admits counter-offensive
It comes as think tank says Ukrainian forces ‘have broken through’ defences in Zaporizhzhia region
Russian drone attacks
Ukraine’s military has said troops were seeing battlefield success after recapturing another village at a time Western nations indicated that a major warfare – likely a phase of counteroffensive – is taking place in the besieged country
War-time president Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed success on one of the front lines in southeast Ukraine. Mr Zelensky confirmed Ukrainian troops had taken the village of Staromaiorske.
“I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! Thank you for the liberation of Staromaiorske. Congratulations again, guys!” he said in his nightly address.
Ukraine’s military had earlier said it was “solidifying positions” it had reached in the same area, east of the city of Zaporizhzhia.
This comes as Vladimir Putin admitted that Ukrainian attacks have intensified in recent days, as Kyiv ramps up the counteroffensive against Russian troops.
Speaking in St Petersburg at a summit of African leaders, the Russian president admitted that attacks by Ukrainian forces have “intensified significantly”, primarily in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the 1,500-kilometer front line as Ukraine wages its counteroffensive.
Russia claims Ukrainian drone downed near Moscow - RIA
Russian air defences downed a Ukrainian military drone before it could attack its targets near Moscow today, Russia’s defence ministry said, reported RIA news agency.
The ministry said the incident has caused no casualties or damage to buildings.
It is not immediately clear what kind of drone was used in the purported attack and where was it intercepted.
Ukraine is believed to be pushing hard to punch through heavily fortified Russian defences in the country’s southeast – with even president Vladimir Putin admitting that “hostilities have intensified significantly”.
Kyiv is seeking to move towards the coast of the Sea of Azov – to break through the land corridor between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
The aim would be to split Russian forces into two and cut supply lines to units farther west. Ukraine’s military has said that Russia was launching intense artillery and aerial bombardments to try and slow down Kyiv’s troops.
Askold Krushelnycky writes from Kyiv:
Ukraine officials are cautious over the fresh push in their counteroffensive but say steady progress is being made in the south and east, writes Askold Krushelnycky from Kyiv
Ukraine targeting stronghold of Putin’s troops in war
The new focus of Ukraine’s military action is now on the southward drive of Staromlynivka, a village less than 5 km (three miles) away from the recently recaptured Ukrainian village Staromaiorske.
“It really serves as a stronghold for the Russian occupiers, the peak of the second defensive line in this location,” Ukrainian military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko said in an interview with Ukraine’s media outlet RBC UA.
The push to repel Russia from the southward region is aimed at severing the land bridge Russian forces have created linking areas occupied in the east in the 17-month-old invasion and the illegally annexed Crimea.
Ukraine's military seeing success on one frontline as village recaptured
Ukraine’s military has confirmed securing battlefield success after recapturing another village in the besieged country.
The military and war-time president Volodymyr Zelensky have confirmed success on one of the front lines in southeast Ukraine.
In a video published by president Zelensky last night, he confirmed Ukrainian troops had taken the village of Staromaiorske.
“I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! Thank you for the liberation of Staromaiorske. Congratulations again, guys!” he said in his nightly address.
This comes as Western nations have indicated of a major warfare taking place.
Ukraine’s military had earlier said it was “solidifying positions” it had reached in the same area, east of the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Ukraine MP being investigated for taking family holiday in Maldives amid Russian invasion
Ukrainian authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation to determine whether a member of parliament violated the law by taking a family holiday to the Maldives.
Earlier in January this year, the Ukrainian president banned officials from travelling abroad for non-governmental purposes.
The security service has initiated a criminal case to ascertain whether member of parliament, Yuriy Aristov provided false information to the authorities. He faces up to three years in prison if convicted.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports:
Ukrainian MP backs Scottish munitions workers strike which could impact missiles sent to Ukraine
A Ukrainian MP has backed workers at a Scottish munitions depot who are set to strike next month.
Staff at the Defence Equipment & Support (DES) site in Beith, North Ayrshire, will walk out between August 4 and 7 after 93% of them backed strike action.
According to the GMB union, staff are split into two categories, craft and non-craft workers, with the former tasked with assembling weapons and the latter transporting them within the site and loading shipments.
Retention bonuses, the union claims, are paid to managers and craft staff, but non-craft workers - who earn less than £21,000 per year - do not receive the payments, meaning the pay gap between the two classifications has tripled to £18,000.
Strikes - like the two-day walkout earlier this month - will impact on the supply of Storm Shadow and Brimstone missiles to Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, but a high-profile MP from the country has backed the workers at the depot.
Lesia Vasylenko, who decided to train in the use of guns to defend Ukraine and made a number of appearances in the UK to drum up support, said: “The work being done by GMB Scotland members at Beith could not be more important to Ukraine as we fight for our freedom.
“I thank every one of them for their efforts, support their fight for fairness and urge managers to quickly negotiate an end to this dispute and ensure their crucial work continues.”
Her intervention comes after Ukrainian trade unions sent their support to the workers at the depot earlier this week.
Ireland won’t offer condolences to Russia if Putin dies, Varadkar says
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he does not think the Irish government would offer condolences to Russia in the event of Vladimir Putin’s death.
Mr Varadkar was responding to a question relating to Ireland’s historical foreign policy.
He said he did not believe an Irish delegation would be present at the Russian president’s funeral.
The hypothetical situation relates to events almost 80 years ago.
The Irish government adhered to a strict policy of neutrality throughout the Second World War.
