Ukraine’s military has said troops were seeing battlefield success after recapturing another village at a time Western nations indicated that a major warfare – likely a phase of counteroffensive – is taking place in the besieged country
War-time president Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed success on one of the front lines in southeast Ukraine. Mr Zelensky confirmed Ukrainian troops had taken the village of Staromaiorske.
“I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! Thank you for the liberation of Staromaiorske. Congratulations again, guys!” he said in his nightly address.
Ukraine’s military had earlier said it was “solidifying positions” it had reached in the same area, east of the city of Zaporizhzhia.
This comes as Vladimir Putin admitted that Ukrainian attacks have intensified in recent days, as Kyiv ramps up the counteroffensive against Russian troops.
Speaking in St Petersburg at a summit of African leaders, the Russian president admitted that attacks by Ukrainian forces have “intensified significantly”, primarily in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the 1,500-kilometer front line as Ukraine wages its counteroffensive.
Egyptian leader urges Russia to revive Black Sea grain deal
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged Russia on Friday to revive the Black Sea grain deal, in which it had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the war, which collapsed last week.
Sisi told an Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg that it was “essential to reach agreement” on reviving the deal, which Russia quit because it said Ukraine and the West were failing to hold up their end of the bargain.
Food importer Egypt is one of the key buyers of Black Sea grains.
West and Russia vie for status in Niger
Two days after mutinous soldiers detained Niger’s democratically elected president, it was still unclear Friday morning who was running the country and what mediation efforts were underway, as analysts warned that political chaos could set back the country’s fight against jihadists and increase Russia‘s influence in West Africa.
Niger is seen as the last partner in the West’s efforts to battle jihadists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and the west have been vying for influence in the fight against extremism.
On Thursday, several hundred people gathered in the capital, Niamey, and chanted support for the Russian private military group Wagner while waving Russian flags.
Later, they burned cars and ransacked the headquarters of the president’s political party. “We’re fed up,” said Omar Issaka, one of the protestors.“We are tired of being targeted by the men in the bush ... Down with the French people. We’re going to collaborate with Russia now,” he said.
The mutinous soldiers have not announced a leader and President Mohamed Bazoum, who was elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960, has not resigned.
Congo Republic leader urges end to Russia-Ukraine conflict
Congo Republic president Denis Sassou Nguesso called on Friday for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying a peace plan put forward by African leaders deserved attention.
Mr Nguesso spoke at a Russia-Africa forum in St Petersburg hosted by Russian president Vladimir Putin, who said the peace proposal would be discussed later in the day.
Central African leader says Russia helped avoid civil war
Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera said on Friday his country’s relations with Russia had helped it to save its democracy and avoid a civil war.
Russian mercenaries, including many from the Wagner militia, intervened in 2018 on the side of the government to quell a civil war that has raged since 2012.
The Russian ambassador to the CAR said in February that 1,890 “Russian instructors” were present.
A Wagner contingent arrived in CAR this month to help secure a constitutional referendum on July 30.
Latest battlefield situation
The UK’s Ministry of Defence has issued a map based on the latest battlefield situation in Ukraine.
It shows there is the greatest Russian threat in the Donbas area.
Zelensky visits cathedral in Odesa
Volodymyr Zelensky has tweeted a picture of himself visiting the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa.
His tweet read: “We are looking for air defense systems to protect Odesa and our entire south. And I am grateful to everyone in the world who has joined us in this endeavor.”
A statement from Mr Zelensky added: “Architecture experts are currently working to assess the possibility of restoring the church. I am grateful to our partners in Europe for their willingness to join the reconstruction. Most importantly, the Kasperov Icon of the Mother of God has been saved, and the heart of the church is alive.”
Putin tells African leaders Moscow is studying their Ukraine proposal
Russian President Vladimir Putin told African leaders on Friday that Moscow respected their peace proposal on Ukraine and was carefully studying it.
Mr Putin said at a Russia-Africa summit that Russia was increasing food supplies to Africa, including some free grain shipments which he announced a day earlier, and was interested in developing military cooperation with the continent.
China set to upgrade ties with Georgia to strategic partnership
China is set to elevate its relations with Georgia to one of strategic partnership, President Xi Jinping said on Friday, declaring "unwavering" resolve to deepen ties with the former Soviet republic.
China has regarded Georgia as a good friend since they established diplomatic ties 31 years ago, Xi told Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the sidelines of the Chengdu University Games in southwest China.
"No matter how the international situation changes, China is unwavering in its determination to develop relations with Georgia," Chinese state media quoted Mr Xi as saying.
"During your visit to China this time, the two sides will issue a joint statement announcing the establishment of a China-Georgia strategic partnership, raising the positioning of bilateral relations to a new level."
Georgia, like other former Soviet states Armenia and Azerbaijan, is on a strategic - and sometimes volatile - overland route between Europe and Asia, along which China aims to develop a "Belt and Road" network of trade and energy links.
Georgia has had fraught relations with China's ally Russia since the 1990s when Russia backed separatists in two Georgian regions. Russia recognised the breakaway regions as independent after fighting a war with Georgia in 2008.
Days after Russian sent troops into Ukraine last year, Georgia applied for EU membership. Georgia has also sought to become a member of NATO.
Drone shot down near Moscow, Russia says
A Ukrainian drone has been shot down near Moscow, Russia’s defence ministry has said.
It is the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month.
There were no injuries or damage, the ministry added.
It did not give details about where the drone was shot down on Friday morning, but said it took place in the Moscow Oblast, a region surrounding but not including the city itself.
The incident adds to concern about Moscow’s vulnerability to attack as the war with Ukraine enters its 18th month.
Putin promises grain aid to Africa despite withdrawing from Ukraine deal
Vladimir Putin has told African leaders that Russia will ship 50,000 tonnes of grain aid to six countries in the continent despite withdrawing from a deal with Ukraine.
Speaking at a summit in St Petersburg on Thursday, attended by many of Africa’s heads of state, the Russian president said he was committed to “averting a global food crisis”.
Earlier this month, Russia declined to renew the agreement with Ukraine to reopen Black Sea Ports, which had been blocked by fighting in its illegal invasion of the country, to ensure safe passage of ships. The Kremlin said in withdrawing that its own exports were being held up.
Both Russia and Ukraine are major grain suppliers to Africa and Mr Putin has pledged to deliver the aid to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Eritrea and the Central African Republic in the next three to four months.
