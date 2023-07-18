✕ Close Crimean Bridge badly damaged after ‘multiple blasts’ in early hours

Russia has partially restored road traffic in one lane of the Kerch Bridge linking it to the Crimean peninsula after it was damaged by a suspected maritime drone attack.

A furious Vladimir Putin condemned the attack during a televised meeting with officials, describing it as a “terrorist act”, and one of his most senior propagandists – RT chief Margaret Simonyan – asked: “Does this make Tower Bridge a legitimate target?”

Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied it carried out an attack on the bridge, and Russia has provided no evidence to support its claim that the attack was carried out with the backing of the US and UK intelligence services.

Putin said his defence ministry was readying proposals for a response to the attack, which Russia says killed two civilian holidaymakers.

Ukraine has said Russians have no business holidaying on seized territory, and sees the Kerch Bridge as the most clear symbol of Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Meanwhile, Russia has been criticised for its “cynical move” to end the Black Sea grain deal, brokered by the UN, that allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported through the Mediterranean to international markets.