Russia's Kharkiv troop levels close to Soviet-era, says Ukraine

Ukraine war – live: Russia’s Kharkiv troop levels close to Soviet-era as 900 tanks, 100,000 soldiers seen
Moscow says attack on Crimea using 28 drones was repelled overnight
Crimean Bridge badly damaged after ‘multiple blasts’ in early hours
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops and hundreds of tanks in Ukraine’s northeastern region of Kharkiv, officials in Ukraine said.
Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern command added that more than 900 tanks are now deployed in the area as Russia has drafted in airborne units and their best motorised infantry units to the area. The military activity in the region has picked up, officials said.
The deployment of Russian troops is now close to the around 120,000 seen in the region at the height of the Soviet Union’s 1979-89 war in Afghanistan.
“For two days running, the enemy has been actively on the offensive in the Kupiansk sector in the Kharkiv region,” deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram.
In May, around 370,000 Russian troops were inside Ukraine as a whole, according to an estimate by Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.
This comes as Russia partially restored road traffic in one lane of the Kerch Bridge linking it to the Crimean peninsula after it was damaged by a suspected maritime drone attack.
Russia says Ukrainian drone raid foiled over Crimea
Russia’s defence ministry has claimed the country’s air defences and electronic countermeasure systems downed 28 Ukrainian drones over Crimea in the early hours of today, reported the RIA news agency.
No casualties or damages have been seen so far, the ministry said.
The raid comes a day after an attack by suspected Ukrainian sea drones on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea, which damaged it and disrupted car traffic.
Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied it carried out the attack.
The Kerch Bridge saw traffic halted for six hours following reports of multiple explosions at around 3am yesterday.
Europe’s longest bridge connects the Russian city of Krasnodar in the east to Kerch in Crimea, which was illegally annexed from Ukraine by Moscow in 2014.
The Crimean Bridge runs over the Kerch Strait and is the only direct road link between Russia and the annexed peninsula.
It consists of a separate roadway and railway – fortified by concrete stilts – which give way to a wider span held by steel arches at the point where ships pass between the Black Sea and the smaller Azov Sea.
Here’s everything you need to know about the bridge, now a sensitive target in the invasion:
Russia's Kharkiv troop levels close to Soviet-era, says Ukraine
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops and hundreds of tanks in Ukraine’s northeastern region of Kharkiv, officials in Ukraine said.
“For two days running, the enemy has been actively on the offensive in the Kupiansk sector in Kharkiv region,” deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram.
“We are defending. Heavy fighting is going on and the positions of both sides change dynamically several times a day.”
More than 100,000 Russian troops and more than 900 tanks are now deployed in the area, said Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern command.
Russia has drafted in airborne units and their best motorised infantry units to the area, he said, with the deployment now close to the around 120,000 seen in the region at the height of the Soviet Union’s 1979-89 war in Afghanistan.
In May, around 370,000 Russian troops were inside Ukraine as a whole, according to an estimate by Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.
Russia is building up its defences and lining up troops near towns Kupiansk and nearby Lyman, regions retaken by Ukraine late last year as Kyiv’s forces remain stacked in the east and south for the counteroffensive launched several weeks ago.
Large groups of Russian personnel were now trying to break through Ukrainian defence lines in the area, officials have said.
“The enemy is concentrating everything in order to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops,” he said.
“Our soldiers are holding their defences, preventing the enemy from fully seizing the initiative and they are continuously launching counterattacks,” the spokesperson said.
Russia fires drones, missiles on Ukraine’s south and east
Russia resumed overnight air attacks in the early hours today on Ukraine’s south and east using drones and possibly ballistic missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force and officials said.
A fire broke out at one of the “facilities” in the port of Mykolaiv late on Monday, the city mayor said. The port city provides Ukraine with access to the Black Sea.
“It’s quite serious,” mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said about the blaze on the Telegram, adding that more detail will come in the morning.
The air force warned that the southern port of Odesa and the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under threat of Russian drone attacks.
Russia may be using ballistic weaponry to attack the regions of Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad, it added
Putin vows revenge after Crimea bridge attack
Vladimir Putin has said his defence ministry is readying proposals for a response to an overnight attack on a bridge in Crimea as he blamed Ukraine for carrying out the strike.
Calling it a cruel and senseless act, the Russian president said the bridge “has not been used for military transportation for a long time”.
He was speaking after a televised video meeting with national and regional officials to assess the consequences of the attack.
While Kyiv has not claimed any responsibility for the attack, Ukrainian media said the war-hit nation’s security services had deployed maritime drones against the bridge.
The attack killed a Russian couple and injured their 14-year-old daughter. The family was driving over the bridge to go on a holiday in the annexed peninsula.
Ukraine has said Russians have no business holidaying on seized territory, especially while Moscow is bombing the country.
The attack on the bridge, the second in less than 10 months targeting a symbol of Russia’s illegal occupation of Crimea, comes around summer holiday season as Russians drive to or from the peninsula.
Putin preparing response to Crimea bridge attack
The Russian president said his defence ministry is preparing a response to the "terrorist" attack.
He said: "There will be a response from Russia to the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge.
"The Ministry of Defence is preparing relevant proposals. What happened was another terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime, which had no logic from a military point of view."
Russia says road traffic partially restored on Crimean bridge
Vehicular traffic in one lane of the Kerch Bridge in Crimea has been restored, Russian deputy prime minister Marat Khusnullin said late last night.
“Motor transport on the Crimean Bridge has been restored in reverse mode on the outer-most right lane,” he wrote on Telegram.
But ferry operations were suspended in the early hours today as Russian news agencies blamed bad weather.
An explosion yesterday knocked out the critical link between Russia and the Crimean peninsula as authorities in Moscow blamed Ukrainian sea drones. Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied it carried out an attack on the bridge.
Top official in Justice Department's criminal division to depart
The head of the Justice Department’s criminal division is leaving at the end of July after two years of overseeing work that ranged from corporate fraud prosecution to war crimes investigations.
Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite’s tenure has included work to combat human smuggling, prosecute white-collar crime and pursue accountability for Russian war crimes in Ukraine, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
“Under his leadership, the division has accelerated its efforts to keep the American people safe and tackle some of the most complex and urgent challenges our nation faces,” Garland said.
He did not name a reason for Polite’s departure, but the length of his tenure is similar to many of his predecessors. He is expected to join a law firm this summer after a short break, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Flying Russian flags, more Wagner troops roll into Belarus as part of deal that ended their mutiny
More mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner military contractor rolled into Belarus Monday, a monitoring group said, continuing their relocation to the ex-Soviet nation following last month’s short-lived mutiny.
Belaruski Hajun, a Belarusian activist group that monitors troops movements in Belarus, said that a convoy of about 20 vehicles carrying Russian flags and Wagner insignia entered the country Monday heading toward a field camp that Belarusian authorities had offered to the company.
The group said it was a third Wagner convoy entering the country since last week.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who brokered a deal that ended last month’s rebellion launched by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, has said that his country’s military could benefit from the mercenaries’ combat experience.
Trump finally reveals how he thinks he could end Russia’s war in Ukraine in a day
Months after claiming he could end Russia’s war on Ukraine in 24 hours, former president Donald Trump has finally offered an explanation for why he thinks it’d be so simple for him.
Mr Trump was asked for his specific plan to bring the war to an end in an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” over the weekend.
His asserted that it would boil down to his established relationships with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I know Zelensky very well, I know Putin very well—even better—and I had a very good relationship with both of them,” he said.
He said he would tell Mr Zelensky: “No more, you gotta make a deal,” and Mr Putin: “If you don’t make a deal, we’re gonna give them a lot. We’re gonna give more than they ever got.”
