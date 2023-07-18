Russia's Kharkiv troop levels close to Soviet-era, says Ukraine

✕ Close Crimean Bridge badly damaged after ‘multiple blasts’ in early hours

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops and hundreds of tanks in Ukraine’s northeastern region of Kharkiv, officials in Ukraine said.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern command added that more than 900 tanks are now deployed in the area as Russia has drafted in airborne units and their best motorised infantry units to the area. The military activity in the region has picked up, officials said.

The deployment of Russian troops is now close to the around 120,000 seen in the region at the height of the Soviet Union’s 1979-89 war in Afghanistan.

“For two days running, the enemy has been actively on the offensive in the Kupiansk sector in the Kharkiv region,” deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram.

In May, around 370,000 Russian troops were inside Ukraine as a whole, according to an estimate by Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

This comes as Russia partially restored road traffic in one lane of the Kerch Bridge linking it to the Crimean peninsula after it was damaged by a suspected maritime drone attack.