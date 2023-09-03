✕ Close Pskov Airfield: Sky glows orange during largest drone strike on Russian territory since war began

Russia targeted Ukraine’s Odesa region with a sustained three-and-a-half hour drone attack in the early hours of this morning, the Ukrainian military says, hitting key port infrastructure on the Danube River.

Two civilians were also wounded in the bombardment involving 25 Iranian kamikaze drones, Ukraine said. Air defence systems shot down 22 of the 25, Ukraine’s Air Force said on Telegram.

The Danube River is Ukraine’s main route for exporting grain to the world, after Russia pulled out of a UN deal allowing it to safely ship its produce via the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian court has ordered the country’s richest tycoon Ihor Kolomoisk to be held in custody for two months on suspicion of fraud and money laundering.

The detention of the one-time supporter of president Volodymyr Zelensky, whose election he backed in 2019, comes as Kyiv is trying to signal progress during a wartime crackdown on corruption.

“I thank Ukrainian law enforcement officials for their resolve in bringing to a just outcome each and every one of the cases that have been hindered for decades,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.