Ukraine-Russia war live: Kyiv’s huge drone attack as Putin floods frontline with ‘poorly trained troops’
The Ministry of Defence said Russia is convicting nearly 100 soldiers for refusing to fight in the war
The UK’s Ministry of Defence has said Russian president Vladimir Putin is flooding the frontline with “poorly trained troops”, noting “the reluctance of some elements to fight” in the war.
In its daily intelligence briefing, the government highlighted that Russia is convicting nearly 100 soldiers a week for refusing to fight, adding there will be around 5,200 convictions this year.
“The high rate of convictions demonstrates the poor state of morale in the Russian Army and the reluctance of some elements to fight,” the MoD added.
“Although some soldiers have refused to fight and attrition rates remain high, Russia highly likely mitigates their loss by committing a mass of poorly trained soldiers to the frontline.”
Meanwhile, an accident involving two Ukrainian helicopters killed six servicemen aboard the aircraft, Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday.
The news site Ukrainska Pravda said the incident on Tuesday involved widely used Mi-8 military helicopters and occurred near the town of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, near the front line, but gave no indication of how it occurred.
Dozens of flights delayed at Moscow airports
Around 60 flights were delayed and cancelled this morning at Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, the Kommersant daily reported, citing a flight tracking website, with no reason given for the delays.
“According to information at 7.15am local time, 23 flights were delayed at Vnukovo, three were cancelled. 29 flights were delayed at Domodedovo, one was canceled, seven flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo,” the report claimed.
Airports in the Russian capital have in the past weeks suspended flights repeatedly due to what Russian authorities said were Ukrainian drone attacks on the city.
Ukrainian troops making progress near Bakhmut
Ukrainian forces were making progress in the east, near Bakhmut, and in the Melitopol sector, where they are trying to move southward to the Sea of Azov, military spokesperson Andriy Kovalyov told national television today.
The besieged country’s air defences had shot down 28 Russian missiles and 15 out of 16 drones fired overnight.
Russian military accounts spoke of forces repelling five attempted Ukrainian advances in the east.
After launching its much-awaited counteroffensive nearly three months ago, Ukrainian forces are yet to achieve a breakthrough of Russia’s heavily mined and fortified defences acting as several lines of obstruction. However, this week they had penetrated the first main defensive lines.
Putin ‘pulling Russia deeper into abyss of chaos’, says Kyiv
Officials in Ukraine have indirectly blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin for the growing attacks inside Moscow, stating that his regime will see “chaos”.
“So long as Putin remains president, the war will continue. Pulling Russia deeper and deeper into the abyss of chaos,” Mykhailo Poldolyak, a senior aide to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on social media.
Attacks on Russia in recent weeks, including repeated drone strikes on central Moscow are being witnessed by many Russians for the first time, even as Ukrainians have spent the past year and a half in constant peril from air strikes.
Moscow has relentlessly pounded Ukrainian cities with long range missiles and drone strikes throughout the war claiming that it only targets military targets but has instead struck schools, hospitals and theatres. Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed.
Ukrainian military says six servicemen killed in helicopter incident
At least six Ukrainian servicemen were killed aboard two helicopters while they were “carrying out missions” in eastern Ukraine, the military said.
There was no indication what happened involving two widely-used Mi-8 helicopters on Tuesday.
A military statement on Telegram aid the men were “carrying out missions” in the sector of the Russian-held eastern city of Bakhmut when they died.
The news site Ukrainska Pravda said the incident occurred near Kramatorsk, a large town west of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, theatre of much of the fighting in Russia’s 18-month invasion of its neighbour.
The two helicopters were “completely destroyed” and the bodies were found at the site, it added.
An air force spokesperson identified as Yevhen Rakita told public broadcaster Suspilne that the men aboard were officers.
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea
The White House says it has new intelligence that shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have swapped letters as Russia looks to North Korea for additional munitions for the Ukraine war
Putin informed after drone hit Russian planes
The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was working out where the drones were launched from to prevent further strikes on Russian soil.
President Vladimir Putin had been informed immediately, as would be the case in any such “massive attacks”, Mr Peskov said.
A huge fire with sounds of sirens emerged from northern Russia yesterday as an explosion was seen at a military airfield in Pskov, more than 600km (400 miles) from Ukraine, where Moscow has gathered all its elite paratroopers. At least four Il-76 transport planes were damaged, two of which had “burst into flames”, local news agencies reported.
While Moscow said it had thwarted all the attacks, it has always typically described all Ukrainian drone strikes as unsuccessful, regardless of the damage on the ground.
In a rare confirmation, the Kyiv government said the Russian planes had been destroyed in Pskov, without commenting on the nature of their destruction.
It generally withholds comment on strikes on territory inside Russia though it says it has a right to hit military targets.
“Yes, four IL-76 transport planes were destroyed in Pskov at an airfield, they are beyond repair. Also, several other of those (aircraft) are damaged, but the information is being checked,” Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s GUR military agency said.
Ukraine’s Western allies have publicly forbidden it from using weapons they supply to attack Russia but say Ukraine has a right to carry out such strikes with its own weapons.
