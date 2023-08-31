✕ Close Pskov Airfield: Sky glows orange during largest drone strike on Russian territory since war began

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has said Russian president Vladimir Putin is flooding the war frontline with “poorly trained troops”, noting “the reluctance of some elements to fight” in the conflict.

In its daily intelligence briefing, the government highlighted Russia is convicting nearly 100 soldiers a week for refusing to fight, adding there will be around 5,200 convictions this year.

“Although some soldiers have refused to fight and attrition rates remain high, Russia highly likely mitigates their loss by committing a mass of poorly trained soldiers to the frontline,” the MoD said.

It comes after Ukraine appeared to have launched its biggest drone attack on Russia since the war began, targeting at least six regions and damaging several military aircraft at a Russian airbase in Pskov, more than 600km (400 miles) from the Ukraine border.

And Ukrainian media reported that at least six servicemen were killed following an incident involving two Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters in Donetsk.