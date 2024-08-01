✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Ukraine has received the first batch of long-awaited F-16 jets in a landmark moment for the war-torn country as it tries to rebuild its battered air force.

The fighter jets, built by Lockheed Martin, have been on Ukraine's wish list for a long time because of their destructive power and global availability. The jets are equipped with a 20mm cannon and can carry bombs, rockets and missiles.

"F-16s in Ukraine. Another impossible thing turned out to be totally possible," Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on X.

Denmark has committed to donating 19 jets in total, while the Netherlands has promised to deliver 24 aircraft. Both countries have been driving forces behind an international coalition to supply Ukraine with F-16s.

The development came after Ukraine’s air defences repelled one of Russia’s largest long-range drone attacks of the war so far on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, shooting down all 89 drones launched at Kyiv.

The capital’s military administration said no civilian or critical infrastructure took a direct hit, but debris damaged the roofs, windows and facades of 13 private residences in the region.