Ukraine war - live: ‘Drone attack’ on Crimea bridge hits critical supply line as Putin ends grain deal
A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured after multiple reports of explosions on the bridge while her parents both died
Crimean Bridge badly damaged after ‘multiple blasts’ in early hours
A “drone attack” on the Crimean Bridge has damaged the critical Russian supply line as Vladimir Putin has ended the Black Sea grain export deal.
Three Ukrainian media outlets quoted unnamed sources as saying Ukraine’s domestic security agency and navy were behind Monday’s incident on the Crimean Bridge, adding that they had used sea-borne drones to attack it.
While Russia’s Investigative Committee said Kyiv was behind the “attack” and opened a terrorism case, Ukraine has not officially confirmed nor denied involvement and its military has suggested Moscow could be responsible.
Officials declared an “emergency situation” in the early hours of Monday and closed roads leading to the Kerch Bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula, which is a major supply artery for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and was previously bombed in October.
A 14-year-old girl, Angelina, was seriously injured after multiple reports of explosions on the bridge, while her parents, Alexei and Nataliya, both died.
It came as Russia said it will suspend the pact that has allowed the safe Black Sea export of grain from Ukraine later today.
Why the expiry of the Black Sea grain deal matters
A deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea will expire at the end of Monday after Russia said it will suspend its participation.
The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be exported safely.
Why is the deal important?
Ukraine is a major producer of grains and oilseeds and the interruption to its exports at the outbreak of war pushed global food prices to record highs. The deal, agreed in July 2022 some five months after the war started, helped to bring down prices and ease a global food crisis.
Read more here:
Why the expiry of the Black Sea grain deal matters
Moscow has officially drawn from the UN-brokered deal – potentially putting at risk food exports, which could lead to higher prices
Russian officials sanctioned over ‘chilling’ deportations of Ukrainian children
Russian officials are being hit by British sanctions over president Vladimir Putin’s “chilling” forced deportations of Ukrainian children.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced 14 new asset bans and travel freezes against Russians deemed to have played a role in trying to erase Ukrainian national identity.
Some 19,000 children have been forcibly deported to Russia or territories controlled by Moscow during the invasion, Ukrainian figures suggest.
Many are sent to “re-education” camps where they are reported to be exposed to a programme of cultural, patriotic and military education drawn up by Russia.
Mr Cleverly said: “In his chilling programme of forced child deportation, and the hate-filled propaganda spewed by his lackeys, we see Putin’s true intention - to wipe Ukraine from the map.
“Today’s sanctions hold those who prop up Putin’s regime to account, including those who would see Ukraine destroyed, its national identity dissolved, and its future erased.”
Among the officials targeted are Russian education minister Sergei Kravtsov and Moscow’s children’s rights commissioner Ksenia Mishonova.
Meanwhile, Mr Cleverly was to use a speech at the UN Security Council in New York to demand that the Kremlin renews its Black Sea grain deal after suspending the agreement.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Fundamentally, if Russia does not extend the deal, they will be robbing millions of people of access to vital grain and causing suffering across the globe.”
Papal envoy to visit Washington to talk Ukraine peace
Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, tasked by Pope Francis to help bring peace to Ukraine, was heading to Washington on Monday to meet U.S. officials as a follow up to his talks in Kyiv and Moscow, the Vatican said.
A statement said he would be there for three days but did not say who he would be meeting.
The visit is aimed at promoting peace in Ukraine and supporting “humanitarian initiatives to alleviate the suffering of people who have been hit the hardest and the most fragile, in particular children,” the statement said.
Last month, Zuppi visited Moscow, where he met with the head of Russia‘s influential Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, and with Russia‘s Children’s Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.
Earlier in June, he visited Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Zelenskiy, who met the pope in May, has asked the Vatican to back his unconditional peace plan, which calls for restoring Ukraine‘s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, and the restoration of Ukraine‘s state borders.
The Vatican statement’s mention of humanitarian initiatives and children appeared to be a reference to Kyiv’s request - and the Vatican’s willingness - to help with the repatriation of Ukrainian children.
Kyiv estimates nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since February 2022, in what it condemns as illegal deportations.
Zuppi said earlier this month that he was working on a “mechanism” that could ensure the return of the children.
Turkish and Russian foreign ministers to discuss grain deal, Erdogan says
The Turkish and Russian foreign ministers will discuss the Black Sea grain deal on Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that he hoped for progress on the issue after Moscow said it was suspending its participation.
"I hope that with this discussion, we can make some progress and continue on our way without a pause," Erdogan said, speaking to reporters shortly after Moscow said it was halted its participation in the deal.
Erdogan said he may also speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin before they meet in person in August.
Russia moves to ban iPhones for government officials over US spying fears
Russia is set to ban iPhones for government officials and state employees after accusing Apple of helping the US government conduct espionage operations.
Government officials at Russia’s trade ministry will be banned from using iPhones and other Apple products for “work purposes” from July 17, the Financial Times reported.
The trade ministry’s ban includes emailed correspondence relating to work activities, said its deputy head Vasily Osmako.
The digital development ministry said it will follow suit, while state-owned company Rostec, which is under Western sanctions, said it has already introduced a ban on Apple products.
Martha McHardy reports:
Russia moves to ban iPhones for government officials over US spying fears
Apple has denied working with US intelligence services
Map: Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait
UK sanctions Russians involved in relocating Ukrainian children
The British government said on Monday it had introduced new sanctions, including against Russian education minister Sergey Kravtsov, related to what it describes as Moscow's forced deportation of Ukrainian children.
Britain sanctioned 14 people in response to "Russia's attempts to destroy Ukrainian national identity", 11 of whom it said were involved in the forceable relocation of children.
"In his chilling programme of forced child deportation, and the hate-filled propaganda spewed by his lackeys, we see Putin’s true intention - to wipe Ukraine from the map," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement. "Today’s sanctions hold those who prop up Putin’s regime to account, including those who would see Ukraine destroyed, its national identity dissolved, and its future erased."
Russian culture minister Olga Lyubimova was sanctioned for providing support for an promoting policies and actions which "destabilise Ukraine or threaten the territorial integrity", Britain said.
Earlier this month Russia said it had brought some 700,000 children from the conflict zones in Ukraine into Russian territory. Moscow says its programme of bringing children from Ukraine into Russian territory is to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.
However, Ukraine says many children have been illegally deported and the United States says thousands of children have been forcibly removed from their homes. Ukraine's Ministry of Integration of Occupied Territories has said 19,492 Ukrainian children are currently considered illegally deported.
‘Illegal designs to deliver Russian instruments of mass murder are short-lived’ - Zelenskyy adviser
The Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “any illegal designs used to deliver Russian instruments of mass murder are short-lived”.
In his post on social media, Mykhailo Podolyak added: “Regardless of the reasons for the destruction.”
It is unclear whether he is referring to the Crimea bridge incident.
Parents killed and daughter injured are all named
The Russian couple who were killed and their 14-year-old daughter who was wounded as they drove across the Crimean Bridge have been named.
Alexei and Nataliya were driving with their daughter Angelina in the early hours of Monday for what they hoped would be a family holiday on Crimea's Black Sea coast.
It was not immediately clear how the bridge, one of President Vladimir Putin's prestige projects, was attacked but video posted on social media showed the family's car smashed, with bloodied bodies contorted and silent.
As other drivers try to give assistance, a girl can be heard crying and whimpering.
Blood seeps from the door into a puddle on the road as one of the other drivers implores the girl to keep still.
Everything to know about the Crimean bridge as critical Russian supply line attacked
Two people were killed and their teenaged daughter wounded in an attack on the Crimean Bridge – connecting the Russian mainland to the peninsula.
The bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, is a major artery for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and a prestige project personally opened by President Vladimir Putin. The bridge had had only recently returned to full operation after suffering severe damage in a similar attack last October.
Traffic along the 19km-long road and rail bridge was halted for six hours, following reports of multiple explosions at around 3am this morning.
Maanya Sachdeva reports on everything we know about today’s attack on the Crimean Bridge and its importance to Moscow:
Everything to know about the Crimean Bridge – as vital Russian supply line attacked
Europe’s longest bridge connects the Russian city of Krasnodar in the east to Kerch in Russia-annexed Crimea
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies