Russia suspends grain export deal with Ukraine after ‘drone attack’ on Black Sea fleet
Moscow is suspending implementation of a deal to export grain from Ukraine that has brought down global food prices, the Russian defence Ministry says.
Under the agreement, brokered by the United Nations, more than 9 million tons of grain were exported, easing food supply shortages.
The ministry said its decision was because of an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea, which Russia said took place early on Saturday. Ukraine has denied the attack.
The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff accused Russia of blackmail and “invented terror attacks” on its own territory following explosions.
The UN is in contact with Russian authorities about the move, a spokesman said.
“It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would imperil the Black Sea grain initiative, which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world,” said spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal. He also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertiliser exports.
