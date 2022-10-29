Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Russia suspends grain export deal with Ukraine after ‘drone attack’ on Black Sea fleet

Jane Dalton
Saturday 29 October 2022 16:37
Comments
<p>Russia’s Black Sea fleet</p>

Russia’s Black Sea fleet

(AP)

Moscow is suspending implementation of a deal to export grain from Ukraine that has brought down global food prices, the Russian defence Ministry says.

Under the agreement, brokered by the United Nations, more than 9 million tons of grain were exported, easing food supply shortages.

The ministry said its decision was because of an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea, which Russia said took place early on Saturday. Ukraine has denied the attack.

The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff accused Russia of blackmail and “invented terror attacks” on its own territory following explosions.

The UN is in contact with Russian authorities about the move, a spokesman said.

Recommended

“It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would imperil the Black Sea grain initiative, which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world,” said spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal. He also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in