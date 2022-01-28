Ukraine news - live: Zelensky criticises West’s ‘panic’ as Russia moves military blood supplies to border
Russia says it sees ‘little ground for optimism’ in US discussions
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised the West’s “panic” over the build up of over 100,000 Russian troops on its border, claiming it is destabilising the economy.
Zelensky opposed warnings in Western media of an impending Russian invasion, echoing his comments made to US President Joe Biden, in which he questioned how “imminent” an attack might actually be.
Speaking to foreign reporters at a press conference on Friday, he said: “I’m the president of Ukraine, I’m based here and I think I know the details deeper than any other president.”
It comes as Moscow has moved blood supplies over to the Ukraine border alongside other medical reserves in support of the Russian troops lining the border with Ukraine, US sources have told Reuters.
Three current and former officials have said the accumulation of these supplies is critical in determining whether Putin is prepared to carry out a potential invasion of Ukraine.
US will ‘present the facts of the case’ against Russia to UN Security Council, officials say
The security council will meet on Monday in an open session at the request of US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield to discuss Russia’s deployment of more than 100,000 troops on its’ Eastern border with Ukraine, which Ms Thomas-Greenfield called “a matter of crucial importance to international peace and security” in a Thursday statement announcing the meeting.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington.
Pentagon Chief says 'conflict is not inevitable' in Ukraine
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Friday that conflict was “not inevitable” in Ukraine and there was still a potential for a diplomatic solution, writes Eric Garcia.
Mr Austin told reporters that the Pentagon does not believe that Mr Putin has made a final decision to use military force against Ukraine, he has the capability to do so.
“And there are multiple options available to him, including the seizure of cities and the significant territories, but also coercive acts or provocative political acts like the recogition of breakaway territories,” he said.
He also decried Russian state media reports about alleged activities in Ukraine, calling it “straight out of the Russian playbook.”
Mr Austin said the United States was focused on the creation of pre-text for an invasion, something that has worried the United States.
The United States has said that Russia has already pre-positioned operatives to conduct a “false flag“ operation as a pre-text for invading Ukraine.
At the same time, Mr Austin said diplomacy was a preferred solution.“Conflict is not inevitable. There is still time and space for diplomacy.
The United States in lockstep with our allies and partners has offered Russia a path away from crisis and toward greater security.”
Letters: To threaten war as lightly as the US, Nato and the UK are doing is highly irresponsible
I refer to the excellent and well-balanced article by Mary Dejevsky (Germany has taken a cautious stance on Russia – and will be on the right side of history, 28 January), writes one of our readers.
In hysterical times like ours it would serve us well to take a step back and evaluate the facts as best we can. To threaten war as lightly as America, Nato and the UK do is highly irresponsible and serves no purpose other than to escalate what should be resolved politically.
Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining NATO?
Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been building up its military presence, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.
Nato has said it is sending additional ships and fighter jets to its deployments in eastern Europe, while the US and UK are withdrawing diplomats’ families from Ukraine.
Joe Sommerlad has more:
Russian blood supplies moved to Ukraine border
Moscow has moved blood supplies over to the Ukraine border alongside other medical reserves in support of more than 100,000 Russian troops lining the border with Ukraine, US officials have told Reuters.
Three current and former officials have said the accumulation of these supplies is critical in determining whether Putin is prepared to carry out a potential invasion of Ukraine.
Putin told Macron he does not want Ukraine situation to ‘escalte'
Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart he does not want the situation on the border with Ukraine to escalate, a French official said.
The Russian President also said to Emmanuel Macron he was open to continue a dialogue with the West.
“President Putin said he wanted to continue dialogue and that we needed to work towards the implementation of the Minsk accords,” the official said after a call between the two leaders, referring to four-way talks between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
“He said he didn’t want an escalation.”
Meetings aimed at furthering business ties between Russia and Germany to go ahead this year
Annual business meetings between German industry chiefs and President Putin will go head this year despite a build up of Russian military presence on its border with Ukraine.
“We traditionally organise an annual business meeting with President Putin and ministers relevant to the economy to address current issues in economic relations,” the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations (OA) said in a statement today, Politico reports.
“In 2021, the meeting was canceled at short notice due to the coronavirus, but planning is underway again for 2022.”
‘Not just about Ukraine’: Why Romania is one of Kiev’s strongest supporters in Russia dispute
The crisis in Ukraine is prompting Romania to take on a more active military and security role in eastern Europe than at any time in its recent history, providing support to both Kiev and its Nato allies.
Bucharest has in recent days publicly welcomed possible deployments of American and French troops to bolster a contingent of nearly 1,000 United States military personnel already in the country at several bases, including a sophisticated Aegis Ashore Missile Defence station in the southern city of Deveselu.
Romania has for several years been providing Ukraine with cybersecurity backing, intensified talks with Kiev on strengthening naval security cooperation in the Black Sea and given Ukraine what one former foreign affairs adviser called “unconditional political support” as it confronts a potential incursion by Russia.
Borzou Daragahi reports from Bucharest:
Russia may call vote to block UN talks over Russian military presence on Ukraine border
Russia may call a vote to stop the UN Security Council (UNSC) from gathering on Monday to discuss the spread of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, as requested by the United States.
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, posted on Twitter on Friday: “I can’t recall another occasion when a Security Council member proposed to discuss its own baseless allegations and assumptions as a threat to international order from someone else.
“Hopefully, fellow UNSC members will not support this clear PR stunt shameful for the reputation of UN Security Council.”
Watch: President Volodymyr Zelensky compares Ukraine situation to movie Don’t Look Up
