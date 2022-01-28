✕ Close President Volodymyr Zelensky compares Ukraine situation to movie Don’t Look Up

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised the West’s “panic” over the build up of over 100,000 Russian troops on its border, claiming it is destabilising the economy.

Zelensky opposed warnings in Western media of an impending Russian invasion, echoing his comments made to US President Joe Biden, in which he questioned how “imminent” an attack might actually be.

Speaking to foreign reporters at a press conference on Friday, he said: “I’m the president of Ukraine, I’m based here and I think I know the details deeper than any other president.”

It comes as Moscow has moved blood supplies over to the Ukraine border alongside other medical reserves in support of the Russian troops lining the border with Ukraine, US sources have told Reuters.

Three current and former officials have said the accumulation of these supplies is critical in determining whether Putin is prepared to carry out a potential invasion of Ukraine.