Ukraine news - live: Kherson counterattack begins as Kyiv tells Russian troops to flee
Moscow denies claim its lines have been breached
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Russian soldiers to flee over the border, after his troops launched a counter-offensive around the southern city of Kherson.
"If they want to survive - it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday. "Ukraine is taking back its own," he added.
The president’s comments came as Ukraine claimed its forces had broken through Russian lines in several areas near the Black Sea city of Kherson, which was captured by Moscow early in the war.
Oleksiy Arestovych, one of Mr Zelensky’s senior advisers, said Ukraine’s army had managed to overwhelm Russian defences in various sectors within “a few hours”. The Kremlin denied the claim.
In its latest update on the Ukraine war, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Ukrainian artillery strikes increased near Kherson on 29 August.
It added that Russian units in the city “are likely under-manned and are reliant upon fragile supply lines by ferry and pontoon bridges across the Dnipro”.
EU could establish military training mission for Ukraine, says senior diplomat
The EU could agree to establishing a military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief has said.
“A general, overall political agreement (on a joint training mission) is what I think we have to get today...I hope we will have a political green light for this mission,”Josep Borrell said from Prague on Tuesday.
Up until now, individual countries have been training Ukrainian troops in how to operate donated Western weapons, but there has been no bloc-wide policy.
Russian units around Kherson ‘likely under-manned’, says MoD
Ukrainian artillery strikes against Russian positions in the south of the county increased on Monday, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.
The UK’s latest update on the Ukraine war suggested Kyiv has launched a counterattack near the Russian-held city of Kherson.
Although Moscow has sought to reinforce its positions around the city since early August, its troops are still vulnerable there, according to the MoD.
“Most of the [Russian] units around Kherson are likely under-manned and are reliant upon fragile supply lines by ferry and pontoon bridges across the Dnipro,” it said.
Zelensky tells Russian troops to flee as Ukraine launches Kherson counter-offensive
Russian troops should leave Ukraine if they want to survive, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
“Ukraine is taking back its own,” he said, as his troops launched a counter-offensive near the Russian-held city of Kherson on the Black Sea.
Oleksiy Arestovych, one of the president’s advisors, said Ukrainian troops had burst through the Russian lines in several places “in a few hours”.
Moscow, on the other hand, claimed that it had repelled the atttack.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine.
Six months into the conflict, Kyiv appears to have launched a counterattack around the Russian-held city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.
