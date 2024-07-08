"}}],"timestamp":1720438792,"formattedTimestamp":"8 July 2024 12:39"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1623554","title":"Why China is conducting military exercises in Belarus","id":1664196,"uuid":"f726e2b6-b2f6-4457-b713-fdb8d9e55c74","scheduleTime":"0","created":"1720437469","changed":"1720437469","container":1623554,"user":{"name":"Alexander Butler"},"extra":{"authorName":"Alexander Butler"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

The Chinese military has begun joint drills in Belarus that are being held over the next 11 days in Brest, close to the border with Nato state Poland.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

The joint military exercises by two of Russia’s most important allies come after Belarus became the 10th member of the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) during its 24th meeting of heads of council in Astana, Kazakhstan.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Belarus’s government said the drills “will allow… the laying of a foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint training of troops”.

"}},{"type":"article-link","data":{"url":"https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/china-belarus-military-exercises-ukraine-war-b2575798.html","productId":"","title":"Ukraine war: Why China is conducting military exercises in Belarus","image":{"url":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2024/07/08/08/newFile-3.jpg?quality=75&width=1200&auto=webp","width":null,"height":null,"type":"jpg"},"description":"Belarus has played a vital role in Russia’s war against Ukraine"}}],"timestamp":1720437469,"formattedTimestamp":"8 July 2024 12:17"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1623554","title":"Ukrainian official slams ‘cynical’ Russian attack","id":1664182,"uuid":"be38b609-e549-45ee-bf73-e2347604544b","scheduleTime":"0","created":"1720436263","changed":"1720436263","container":1623554,"user":{"name":"Alexander Butler"},"extra":{"authorName":"Tom Watling"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

A Ukrainian official has slammed the Russian attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv as “cynical”.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Daria Herasymchuk, advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on children’s rights, told The Independent: “It is especially cynical that today Russians celebrate the Day of Family, Love and Loyalty. It is on this day that they have killed at least 20 people already.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

“Family values are something they don’t know. Today they have destroyed many families. Mothers and fathers will not return to their children in the evening, and children will not finish their books of life.”



“Have you ever heard a child screaming under the rubble? I have never heard anything more terrible! How long can the world just talk? Every country must act now.”

"}}],"timestamp":1720436263,"formattedTimestamp":"8 July 2024 11:57"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1623554","title":"Pictured: A woman touches a patient near Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital","id":1664157,"uuid":"a06b55f0-c9c1-40b6-8e9f-212eb8bd6b1b","scheduleTime":"0","created":"1720433211","changed":"1720433211","container":1623554,"user":{"name":"Alexander Butler"},"extra":{"authorName":"Alexander Butler"}},"postJson":[{"type":"image","data":{"title":"SEI211998629.jpg","description":"A woman touches a patient near Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital that was damaged during Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 8, 2024. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich","caption":"","copyright":"REUTERS","credit":null,"alt":null,"doNotReuse":false,"url":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2024/07/08/11/SEI211998629.jpg","id":null,"bundle":"remote_image","mid":3668148,"changed":"1720433045","created":"1720433045","uid":124,"workflow":{"name":"Published","id":62,"uuid":"312eeebb-ed05-4519-99a5-3a48c2856a46","firstLetter":"p","bundle":"workflow_generic"},"cmsUser":{"name":"Liam James"},"extra":{"imageSize":{"width":2048,"height":1365}},"localCaption":"

A woman touches a child patient near Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital after it was damaged in a Russian attack

","localCopyright":"REUTERS","align":"none"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

"}}],"timestamp":1720433211,"formattedTimestamp":"8 July 2024 11:06"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1623554","title":"British ambassador to Ukraine ‘horrified’ by attack","id":1664155,"uuid":"ae353742-b0b7-467b-96a1-5961ba84fb77","scheduleTime":"0","created":"1720433050","changed":"1720433050","container":1623554,"user":{"name":"Alexander Butler"},"extra":{"authorName":"Tom Watling"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

The Russian attack on a Ukrainian children’s hospital in Kyiv was “barbaric”, the UK’s ambassador to Ukraine said on Monday.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Martin Harris said: “I am horrified to see that Kyiv’s children’s hospital has been hit in this morning’s barbaric attack by Russia on cities in Ukraine.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

“My thoughts are with all who have lost loved ones today. The UK is stepping up its support to Ukraine to confront Russia’s appalling aggression.”

"}},{"type":"twitter","data":{"url":"https://x.com/MartinHarrisOBE/status/1810249587594035486","isConversation":false}}],"timestamp":1720433050,"formattedTimestamp":"8 July 2024 11:04"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1623554","title":"Russian attack on Kyiv one of the worst in two years of war, says city mayor","id":1664134,"uuid":"c1a74bed-428e-4bd6-b52c-61ad4d0f4694","scheduleTime":"0","created":"1720431721","changed":"1720431721","container":1623554,"user":{"name":"Alexander Butler"},"extra":{"authorName":"Alexander Butler"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

The Russian attack on Ukraine’s capital on Monday was one of the worst during the two-year full-scale invasion by Moscow, Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

“This is one of the worst attacks. You can see it is a children’s hospital,” he said as he stood near a heavily damaged building.

"}}],"timestamp":1720431721,"formattedTimestamp":"8 July 2024 10:42"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1623554","title":"Pictured: Children’s hospital damaged in attack","id":1664114,"uuid":"33a8be76-a14a-498d-9309-44a5071b2a54","scheduleTime":"0","created":"1720430329","changed":"1720430329","container":1623554,"user":{"name":"Alexander Butler"},"extra":{"authorName":"Alexander Butler"}},"postJson":[{"type":"image","data":{"title":"SEI211995667.jpg","description":"Rescuers work at Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital that was damaged during a Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 8, 2024. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich","caption":"Rescuers scour the rubble of Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital that was damaged in a Russian attack","copyright":"REUTERS","credit":null,"alt":null,"doNotReuse":false,"url":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2024/07/08/10/SEI211995667.jpg","id":null,"bundle":"remote_image","mid":3668082,"changed":"1720430213","created":"1720430213","uid":5167,"workflow":{"name":"Published","id":62,"uuid":"312eeebb-ed05-4519-99a5-3a48c2856a46","firstLetter":"p","bundle":"workflow_generic"},"cmsUser":{"name":"Alexander Butler"},"extra":{"imageSize":{"width":5500,"height":3667}},"localCaption":"

Rescuers scour the rubble of Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital that was damaged in a Russian attack

","localCopyright":"REUTERS","align":"none"}},{"type":"image","data":{"title":"SEI211995664.jpg","description":"Rescuers work at Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital that was damaged during a Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 8, 2024. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich","caption":"Ukrainians search through rubble after a children’s hospital was hit in a Russian attack on Kyiv","copyright":"REUTERS","credit":null,"alt":null,"doNotReuse":false,"url":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2024/07/08/10/SEI211995664.jpg","id":null,"bundle":"remote_image","mid":3668085,"changed":"1720430322","created":"1720430322","uid":5167,"workflow":{"name":"Published","id":62,"uuid":"312eeebb-ed05-4519-99a5-3a48c2856a46","firstLetter":"p","bundle":"workflow_generic"},"cmsUser":{"name":"Alexander Butler"},"extra":{"imageSize":{"width":5500,"height":3667}},"localCaption":"

Ukrainians search through rubble after a children’s hospital was hit in a Russian attack on Kyiv

","localCopyright":"REUTERS","align":"none"}}],"timestamp":1720430329,"formattedTimestamp":"8 July 2024 10:18"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1623554","title":"Children’s hospital hit in ‘massive’ Russian strike on Ukraine","id":1664109,"uuid":"14edf9d7-c597-4d61-8e9d-83b71b9455c1","scheduleTime":"0","created":"1720429866","changed":"1720429866","container":1623554,"user":{"name":"Alexander Butler"},"extra":{"authorName":"Alexander Butler"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

A children’s hospital has been hit as seven were killed in a “massive” Russian attack on Kyiv on Monday morning, according to local officials.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

The barrage was part of over 40 missiles launched at different Ukrainian cities, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure across the country, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Mr Zelensky said: “Russian terrorists have once again launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Different cities – Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Slovyansk, Kramatorsk.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

“More than 40 missiles of various types. Apartment buildings, infrastructure, and a children’s hospital have been damaged.”

"}},{"type":"twitter","data":{"url":"https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1810229570286583931","isConversation":false}}],"timestamp":1720429866,"formattedTimestamp":"8 July 2024 10:11"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1623554","title":"Russian attack kills ten in Ukraine, officials say","id":1664101,"uuid":"95ee93c9-7dd2-4135-a802-bdd7cdae55bf","scheduleTime":"0","created":"1720428954","changed":"1720428954","container":1623554,"user":{"name":"Alexander Butler"},"extra":{"authorName":"Alexander Butler"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

A major Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed 10 and injured 31 others on Monday, local authorities said.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Several hits were reported in the city, including damage to the administrative building of an industrial enterprise, they said.

"}}],"timestamp":1720428954,"formattedTimestamp":"8 July 2024 09:55"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1623554","title":"The UK’s new aid package for Ukraine","id":1664089,"uuid":"13f7f1b9-185d-4cc5-a133-f90faae4e722","scheduleTime":"0","created":"1720427707","changed":"1720427707","container":1623554,"user":{"name":"Alexander Butler"},"extra":{"authorName":"Alexander Butler"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

The new Labour government has pledged to provide a new package of support to Ukraine, including more artillery guns, a quarter of a million ammunition rounds and nearly 100 precision Brimstone missiles.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Here is a breakdown of the aid:

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

A quarter of a million of 50 calibre ammunition

- 90 anti-armour Brimstone missiles

- 50 small military boats to support river and coastal operations

- 40 de-mining vehicles

- 10 AS-90 artillery guns

- 61 bulldozers to help build defensive positions

- Support for previously gifted AS-90s, including 32 new barrels and critical spares which will help Ukraine fire another 60,000 155mm rounds

