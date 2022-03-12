Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘unwilling to end war’, says Macron, as seven killed in evacuation convoy near Kyiv
Six women and a child were killed during an evacuation attempt, Ukraine said
Vladimir Putin did not appear willing to end his invasion of Ukraine during a call with European leaders today, according to Paris.
The Russian president spoke to his French and German counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.
They demanded that Putin orders an immediate ceasefire as a condition for full negotiations, an Élysée Palace official said.
Meanwhile, seven people – six women and a child – were killed by Russian forces as they attempted to flee the village Peremoga, near Kyiv, the Ukrainian government said.
The civilians in the process of being evacuated through a humanitarian corridor were exclusively women and children, it added.
The group of civilians was forced to return to the village – where they have remained – and the number of injured people is unknown, Kyiv also said.
UK has been ‘too slow’ and ‘too weak’ on Russia sanctions, Lib Dems claim
The UK government has been "way too slow" and "much too weak" on sanctions against the Kremlin, the leader of the Liberal Democrats will argue.
Sir Ed Davey is also expected to accuse the home secretary of "turning away the innocent victims of a tyrant's bombs", and call for a coordinated humanitarian response to all refugees fleeing war and terror.
Meanwhile, he will claim the Tories have been "soft on a criminal in No 10", referring to accusations that Boris Johnson broke coronavirus laws.
It comes after the Lib Dem leader told the PA news agency Mr Johnson has a poor reputation on the international stage and should resign over lockdown party claims despite dealing with the Ukraine crisis.
Sir Ed said he did not share the same view as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who in the wake of the Russian invasion has tempered his demand for the Prime Minister to step down over the so-called partygate saga.
In a speech at the Lib Dem spring conference in York on Sunday, he will urge stronger international cooperation to counter the threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.
Volodymyr Zelensky says he has discussed prospects for peace talks with Israeli prime minister
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says he has spoken to Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the prospects for peace talks to end the conflict with Russia.
Zelensky made the announcement in a tweet and also said he had asked Bennett for help in freeing the mayor of the city of Melitopol, whom Ukraine says was abducted by Russian forces.
Ukrainian army shoots down Russian helicopter, it claims
Russian helicopters were shot down in southern Ukraine, the country has claimed.
Two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters were shot down by the Ukrainian military over the Skadovsk district of the Kherson region, according to the Land Forces Command of Ukraine, which posted a video of a burning helicopter on Facebook.
One of the pilots survived the crash, it said.
It added: “One of the pilots survived. Maybe they’ll take you to the hospital. Maybe not. Probably in parts.”
As of today, Ukraine. has reported the Russian troops death toll to exceed 12,000, while vehicle and aircraft losses are reported to include 362 tanks, 58 jets, 135 artillery systems, and 83 helicopters.
Mariupol building fires and charred structures - satellite images
Satellite images have emerged of some of the destruction caused to civilian buildings in the Ukrainian city Mariupol.
The first image shows an apartment block in the Zhovteneyvi district, and the second shows fires in an industrial area in the Primorskyi area of the city.
The images were taken by U.S. satellite firm Maxar Technologies.
Earlier, Ukrainian foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Mariupol was besieged by Russian invaders but that it was still under Ukrainian control.
At least 1,582 civilians in Mariupol have been killed as a result of Russian shelling and a 12-day blockade, the city council said yesterday.
Reuters news agency said it was not immediately possible for it to verify the casualty figures, or the satellite images.
Moscow Exchange stock market ‘closed until at least 21 March'
Russia's stock market will be closed for the whole of next week, its Central Bank announced.
The Moscow Exchange will be closed until at least 21 March, reports Russian news agency TASS.
The last day it traded was 25 February, the day after Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine.
'Two men and boy killed in car crushed by Russian tank’ - police
A Russian tank crushed a civilian car that had two men and a boy inside, Ukraine said.
The incident was reported by the National Police main directorate in the Zaporizhzhia region.
The police report says: “On the highway between the villages of Nesterianka and Myrne, Orikhiv district, Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian tank crushed a Tavria car.
“The vehicle with civilians, trying to leave the danger zone, stopped at the roadside. As a result of an inhumane crime, two men were killed and a minor boy died in the burning car.”
A video of the aftermath shows the burned chassis of a car, and the body of a man on the ground.
Officers have been working to identify the victims, the force said.
Russia blames Ukraine for ‘catastrophic’ humanitarian crisis
Some more details have emerged on Russia saying that the humanitarian situation in Ukraine has declined rapidly, and blaming the Ukrainian defence troops for the crisis.
Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre, said the humanitarian crisis in some Ukrainian cities has “reached catastrophic proportions” – the Russian news agency RIA reported.
Ukraine has said that evacuations are not able to be carried out as Russia’s military is not respecting ceasefire agreements and has surrounded several cities – where there are reports of heavy shelling.
Mizintsev, who said Russian forces were observing ceasefires, said Ukrainian forces had mined residential neighbourhoods and destroyed bridges and roads.
Previously, Russian officials had accused Ukrainian forces of attacking civilians with projectiles and then blaming Russia’s troops – allegations that Kyiv and Ukraine’s allies in the West have dismissed.
Russian spy chiefs ‘under house arrest’ as Putin turns on his security chiefs over invasion setback
A Russian spy chief and his deputy have been placed under house arrest by Vladmir Putin as the president blames his security services for the resistance met in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has been claimed.
According to a leading expert on the Russian security services, Sergey Beseda, head of the FSB’s foreign intelligence branch, was arrested along with his deputy, Anatoly Bolyukh.
Russia can only take Kyiv if it razes it to the ground, says Zelensky
Fighting has intensified in the towns around Kyiv, as Russian troops continue in their attempts to isolate the Ukrainian capital before launching an assault with potentially devastating consequences.
Russian troops used artillery rounds to destroy homes at a string of locations, mainly to the east of the Dnipro River, during exchanges of fire with Ukrainian forces that were attempting to force them back from vantage points and intercept and destroy columns of armour.
US official warns Israel not to be 'last haven for dirty money' funding Russian invasion of Ukraine
Amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the US is urging Israel to take a harder line against Russia and cease accepting its “dirty money.”
Thus far, Israel hasn’t joined the US and the EU in levying tough sanctions against Vladimir Putin and his cronies, or in giving military aid to Ukraine.
