Vladimir Putin did not appear willing to end his invasion of Ukraine during a call with European leaders today, according to Paris.

The Russian president spoke to his French and German counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.

They demanded that Putin orders an immediate ceasefire as a condition for full negotiations, an Élysée Palace official said.

Meanwhile, seven people – six women and a child – were killed by Russian forces as they attempted to flee the village Peremoga, near Kyiv, the Ukrainian government said.

The civilians in the process of being evacuated through a humanitarian corridor were exclusively women and children, it added.

The group of civilians was forced to return to the village – where they have remained – and the number of injured people is unknown, Kyiv also said.