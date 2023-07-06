Ukraine-Russia war – live: Four killed in Russian rocket attack on western city Lviv
60 apartments, 50 cars damaged in rocket attack
At least four people have been killed in a Russian rocket attack on the western city of Lviv in Ukraine, officials said.
Mayor Andriy Sadovy said three people have been killed in the attack and others injured, and that around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of the strike were damaged. Emergency service workers are searching in the debris early on Thursday morning for more people trapped.
Regional governor Maksym Kozytskiy said in a Telegram post that a critical infrastructure facility had been damaged, without providing further details.
Widespread air alerts were sounded across Ukraine earlier today amid reports of cruise missiles entering Ukrainian airspace. Mr Sadovy also reported a series of explosions in his city.
This comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed Russian forces have rigged the roof of several reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with explosives, to make it appear Kyiv has attacked its own facility.
Experts from the UN nuclear watchdog based at the plant, Europe’s largest, say they have seen no indications of explosives but that they would need more access to be sure.
Trump and DeSantis don't understand America's 'national interest' in supporting Ukraine, says Pence
Former president Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis do not grasp the broader implications of their call for limited military assistance to Ukraine, former vice president Mike Pence has alleged.
“With all due respect, I think the former president and the governor of Florida just don’t understand Americans’ national interest in supporting the Ukrainian military in repelling the Russian military in Ukraine,” Mr Pence, who is competing with his White House boss and Mr DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said during the interview before a campaign event in Sioux City.
Mr Pence, who visited Ukraine last week, said, “Make no mistake, China is watching.”
Pence says Trump and DeSantis do not understand broader importance of US military aid to Ukraine
Mike Pence says Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis do not grasp the broader implications of their call for limited military assistance to Ukraine
60 apartments, 50 cars damaged in Russian attack in Lviv
Three people have been killed in a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, and the mayor says more people are wounded.
Mayor Andriy Sadovyi says around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of the strike were damaged.
Emergency service workers are searching in the debris early on Thursday morning for more people trapped.
Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine, kills 3 people and wounds more, mayor says
Three people have been killed in a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, and the mayor says more people are wounded
Russian state TV attacks Wagner chief over mutiny, says investigation still live
Russian state TV attacked Yevgeny Prigozhin, the exiled mercenary leader of an aborted armed mutiny last month, and said an investigation into what had happened was still being vigorously pursued.
In a programme called “60 Minutes” broadcast on Wednesday evening on the state Rossiya-1 TV channel, what was billed as exclusive footage shot during law enforcement raids of Mr Prigozhin’s office in St Petersburg and one of his estates there was shown.
The programme’s host, lawmaker Yevgeny Popov, called Mr Prigozhin “a traitor” and the footage was presented by a specially invited guest and journalist Eduard Petrov as proof of the Wagner chief’s criminal past and hypocrisy in calling out corruption in the armed forces.
The footage showed boxes full of high-denomination roubles in his office and bundles of dollars in his luxurious residence along with what was called his personal helicopter, an arms cache, a collection of wigs, a fully equipped medical treatment room, and a collection of souvenir sledge hammers, the tool Wagner allegedly used to bludgeon traitors to death in videos that surfaced online.
“Nobody planned to close this case. The investigation is ongoing,” said Mr Petrov, adding that investigators had concluded that a video used by Mr Prigozhin as a pretext to start the mutiny which showed an alleged Russian strike on a mercenary camp was a fake.
Images of armed Russian law enforcement agents entering Prigozhin’s office were shown.
“I consider that the creation of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s image as a people’s hero was all done by media fed by Yevgeny Prigozhin,” said Petrov, referring to media outlets financed by Prigozhin. “After it failed, they quickly closed and fled.”
The founder of the Wagner mercenary group, took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on 24 June, seized the command centre there where Russia coordinates its war in Ukraine, and sent a column of fighters towards Moscow before standing down after striking a deal with the Kremlin.
Three killed in overnight Russian attack on Ukraine
At least three people have been killed in a Russian rocket attack on western city of Lviv in Ukraine, mayor said.
Shortly after announcing injuries due to rocket fire, mayor Andriy Sadovy said three people have been killed in the attack.
Regional governor Maksym Kozytskiy said in a Telegram post that a critical infrastructure facility had been damaged, without providing further details.
Widespread air alerts were sounded across Ukraine earlier today amid reports of cruise missiles entering Ukrainian airspace.
Mr Sadovy also reported a series of explosions in his city.
Four injured after rocket attack in Ukraine’s Lviv
At least four people were injured after explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and the casualty count was growing, a local official said.
Officials said a Russian rocket struck an apartment building overnight in the western Ukrainian city.
“At this moment it is known that four are wounded as a result of rocket fire,” mayor Andriy Sadovy said in a post on his Telegram channel.
One person in a serious condition had been transported by ambulance, the mayor said.
“The number is increasing,” Mr Sadovy said.
UK, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine take Iran to top UN court over 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet
The United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine launched a case against Iran at the United Nations’ highest court Wednesday over the downing in 2020 of a Ukrainian passenger jet and the deaths of all 176 passengers and crew.
The four countries want the International Court of Justice to rule that Iran illegally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane and to order Tehran to apologize and pay compensation to the families of the victims.
Flight PS752 was travelling from Tehran to Kyiv on Jan. 8, 2020 when it was shot down soon after takeoff. The people killed included nationals and residents of Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, as well as Afghanistan and Iran. Their ages ranged from 1 year to 74 years old.
UK, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine take Iran to top UN court over 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet
The United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine have launched a case against Iran at the United Nations’ highest court over the downing in 2020 of a Ukrainian passenger jet and the deaths of all 176 on board
Zelensky says Russia has planted explosives on Ukraine nuclear plant
Russia has planted explosives on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to simulate an attack, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned, as an alert was issued for evacuations in the event of a radiation leak.
Mr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Russian forces are planning to commit a “new evil” after their alleged attack on Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant last month, citing intelligence.
“Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian military has placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” he said in his nightly video address.
Zelensky says Russia has planted explosives on Ukraine nuclear plant
Evacuation warning issued as Kremlin warns of ‘catastrophic’ consequences if there is sabotage in Zaporizhzhia
Latest pictures front the Donetsk frontline
After secret documents leak, Pentagon plans tighter controls to protect classified information
The Pentagon on Wednesday announced plans to tighten protection for classified information following the explosive leaks of hundreds of intelligence documents that were accessed through security gaps at a Massachusetts Air National Guard base.
Airman 1st Class Jack Texeira, 21, is accused of leaking the highly classified military documents in a chatroom on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a memo released Wednesday, ordered all of the department’s secured rooms where classified information is stored and accessed to be brought into compliance with intelligence community standards for oversight and tracking. The changes call for increased levels of physical security, additional controls to ensure documents aren’t improperly removed, and the assignment of top-secret control officers to monitor users.
After secret documents leak, Pentagon plans tighter controls to protect classified information
The Pentagon is announcing its plans for tightening protections of classified information following the explosive leaks of hundreds of intelligence documents that were accessed through security gaps at a Massachusetts Air National Guard base
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies