Ukraine war – live: Four killed in Russian rocket attack on western city Lviv as apartment building hit
At least four people have been killed in a Russian rocket attack on the western city of Lviv in Ukraine, officials said.
Mayor Andriy Sadovy said three people have been killed in the attack and others injured, and that around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of the strike were damaged. Emergency service workers are searching in the debris early on Thursday morning for more people trapped.
Regional governor Maksym Kozytskiy said in a Telegram post that a critical infrastructure facility had been damaged, without providing further details.
Widespread air alerts were sounded across Ukraine earlier today amid reports of cruise missiles entering Ukrainian airspace. Mr Sadovy also reported a series of explosions in his city.
This comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed Russian forces have rigged the roof of several reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with explosives, to make it appear Kyiv has attacked its own facility.
Experts from the UN nuclear watchdog based at the plant, Europe’s largest, say they have seen no indications of explosives but that they would need more access to be sure.
A Russian missile strike killed at least four people in Lviv on Thursday in the biggest attack on the western Ukrainian city’s civilian infrastructure since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian officials said.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a one-minute video online showing buildings with parts of the roof and upper floors destroyed, windows smashed and rescuers searching through the debris for survivors. He said there would be a response.
“Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. My condolences to the families,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.
“There definitely will be a response to the enemy. It will be a noticeable one.”
Devastating drone footage shows the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Lviv which has killed at least four people.
Around nine others were injured in an overnight attack, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said today.
Approximately 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of the strike were damaged, Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.
Drone video posted by Volodymyr Zelensky shows damaged buildings viewed from above, with third and fourth floors of a building ruined.
Emergency services have been searching for people trapped in the debris in the city which has seen hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees flee to from other areas to the east.
Zelensky says he asked for weapons for counteroffensive to start sooner
Volodymyr Zelensky said he wanted a counteroffensive to have started earlier and had urged Western allies to supplies weapons for that to happen, according to excerpts via a translator in an interview to CNN.
“I’m grateful to the US as the leaders of our support but I told them as well as the European leaders that we would like to start our counteroffensive earlier, and we need all the weapons and materiel for that,” he was quoted as saying.
“Why? Simply because if we start later, it will go slower.”
Ukraine and Russia should stop using cluster bombs, Human Rights Watch says
Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have used cluster munitions that have killed Ukrainian civilians, Human Rights Watch said in a report today.
The international advocacy group has called on both Russia and Ukraine to stop using the weapons, and urged the US not to supply them.
Ukraine fired cluster munition rockets into Russian-controlled areas in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium last year after Russia invaded Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said, citing interviews with more than 100 residents, witnesses and local emergency personnel.
The Ukrainian attacks killed at least eight civilians and wounded at least 15 civilians in Izium, Human Rights Watch said.
The group has previously reported that Russia’s use of cluster munitions in Ukraine has killed scores of civilians, and the United Nations’ Human Rights Council has also documented the use of such bombs by both sides.
More than 120 countries have signed on to an international treaty banning the weapons, which typically scatter a large number of smaller so-called bomblets over a large area that can kill or maim unwary civilians months or years later.
Russia, Ukraine and the US have all to declined to sign the treaty.
Zelensky vows avenging attack on Lviv
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will serve a “strong” response to Russia for its overnight attack on Lviv which killed four people.
“Lviv. Consequences of the night attack by Russian terrorists. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. My condolences to the relatives! There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A strong one,” he said this morning.
Trump and DeSantis don't understand America's 'national interest' in supporting Ukraine, says Pence
Former president Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis do not grasp the broader implications of their call for limited military assistance to Ukraine, former vice president Mike Pence has alleged.
“With all due respect, I think the former president and the governor of Florida just don’t understand Americans’ national interest in supporting the Ukrainian military in repelling the Russian military in Ukraine,” Mr Pence, who is competing with his White House boss and Mr DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said during the interview before a campaign event in Sioux City.
Mr Pence, who visited Ukraine last week, said, “Make no mistake, China is watching.”
Russian state TV attacks Wagner chief over mutiny, says investigation still live
Russian state TV attacked Yevgeny Prigozhin, the exiled mercenary leader of an aborted armed mutiny last month, and said an investigation into what had happened was still being vigorously pursued.
In a programme called “60 Minutes” broadcast on Wednesday evening on the state Rossiya-1 TV channel, what was billed as exclusive footage shot during law enforcement raids of Mr Prigozhin’s office in St Petersburg and one of his estates there was shown.
The programme’s host, lawmaker Yevgeny Popov, called Mr Prigozhin “a traitor” and the footage was presented by a specially invited guest and journalist Eduard Petrov as proof of the Wagner chief’s criminal past and hypocrisy in calling out corruption in the armed forces.
The footage showed boxes full of high-denomination roubles in his office and bundles of dollars in his luxurious residence along with what was called his personal helicopter, an arms cache, a collection of wigs, a fully equipped medical treatment room, and a collection of souvenir sledge hammers, the tool Wagner allegedly used to bludgeon traitors to death in videos that surfaced online.
“Nobody planned to close this case. The investigation is ongoing,” said Mr Petrov, adding that investigators had concluded that a video used by Mr Prigozhin as a pretext to start the mutiny which showed an alleged Russian strike on a mercenary camp was a fake.
Images of armed Russian law enforcement agents entering Prigozhin’s office were shown.
“I consider that the creation of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s image as a people’s hero was all done by media fed by Yevgeny Prigozhin,” said Petrov, referring to media outlets financed by Prigozhin. “After it failed, they quickly closed and fled.”
The founder of the Wagner mercenary group, took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on 24 June, seized the command centre there where Russia coordinates its war in Ukraine, and sent a column of fighters towards Moscow before standing down after striking a deal with the Kremlin.
