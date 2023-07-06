✕ Close Devastating aftermath of deadly Lviv attack captured in drone footage

At least four people have been killed in a Russian rocket attack on the western city of Lviv in Ukraine, officials said.

Mayor Andriy Sadovy said three people have been killed in the attack and others injured, and that around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of the strike were damaged. Emergency service workers are searching in the debris early on Thursday morning for more people trapped.

Regional governor Maksym Kozytskiy said in a Telegram post that a critical infrastructure facility had been damaged, without providing further details.

Widespread air alerts were sounded across Ukraine earlier today amid reports of cruise missiles entering Ukrainian airspace. Mr Sadovy also reported a series of explosions in his city.

This comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed Russian forces have rigged the roof of several reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with explosives, to make it appear Kyiv has attacked its own facility.

Experts from the UN nuclear watchdog based at the plant, Europe’s largest, say they have seen no indications of explosives but that they would need more access to be sure.