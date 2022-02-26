✕ Close Explosions heard in Kiev as Russia advances on capital

Heavy street fighting against Russian troops is underway in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv as officials urged locals to take immediate shelter.

Reuters has reported that Kyiv has been struck by two missiles in the southwest areas of the city centre.

One of the missiles hit a site close to Zhulyany airport, while the other is believed to have hit the area near the Sevastopol square, said a witness.

According to the Ukrainian administration, the missiles also hit a residential building after Russian troops reached the Ukrainian capital and attacked a military base in the city.

Volodymyr Zelensky said the “fate of Ukraine is being decided right now.”

It comes as Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said dozens of people were wounded in overnight fighting in the capital including children.

As of 6am local time (4am GMT), 35 people, including two children, had been wounded, he said.

Mr Klitschko added there was currently no major Russian military presence in Kyiv, although he said saboteur groups were active