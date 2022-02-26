Ukraine-Russia latest news: Children injured as missiles rock Kyiv and defiant Zelensky says ‘I’m still here’
Kyiv residents urged to seek immediate shelter and stay away from windows
Heavy street fighting against Russian troops is underway in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv as officials urged locals to take immediate shelter.
Reuters has reported that Kyiv has been struck by two missiles in the southwest areas of the city centre.
One of the missiles hit a site close to Zhulyany airport, while the other is believed to have hit the area near the Sevastopol square, said a witness.
According to the Ukrainian administration, the missiles also hit a residential building after Russian troops reached the Ukrainian capital and attacked a military base in the city.
Volodymyr Zelensky said the “fate of Ukraine is being decided right now.”
It comes as Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said dozens of people were wounded in overnight fighting in the capital including children.
As of 6am local time (4am GMT), 35 people, including two children, had been wounded, he said.
Mr Klitschko added there was currently no major Russian military presence in Kyiv, although he said saboteur groups were active
9,000 Ukrainians enter Poland since Saturday
According to Reuters the Polish deputy internal minister Paweł Szefernaker says since 7am on Saturday 9,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine.
Watch: Missile explosion near Kyiv airport causes damage to residential building
Russia’s invasion plan ‘nowhere near running to schedule’ amid Ukrainian resistance, UK minister says
Russia’s invasion plan is “nowhere near running to schedule” amid fierce resistance from the Ukrainian people against the Kremlin’s advance, a UK armed forces minister has insisted.
On the third day of Vladimir Putin’s military offensive, James Heappey said more lethal and humanitarian aid would soon be delivered to Ukraine after a donors’ conference with 25 nations last night.
However, with both sides suffering casualties in the conflict, the minister described the situation as “war in all its horror”, and warned there was a “very, very real possibility” of heavier bombardment from the Russians.
Our political correspondent, Ashley Cowburn, has the full story below:
Russia’s invasion plan ‘nowhere near running to schedule’, UK minister says
‘I think that will be a great cause of concern for president Putin’
Boris Johnson praises western support for Ukraine
UK prime minister Boris Johnson said he urged Nato and Nordic partners to provide support for Ukraine during ongoing assaults from Russia.
He praised the announcement that more European nations were providing humanitarian and defensive aid.
“We must stand with the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracies everywhere,” Mr Johnson added.
Russia’s objectives ‘still in Ukrainian hands’
UK armed forces minister James Heappey said all the objectives Russia aimed to gain control of in the first day of its invasion remain in Ukrainian hands.
Those Russian forces active in Kyiv are special forces units and paratroopers but the main Russian armoured columns remain some way north of the city, he told BBC’s Today programme.
“What stands in front of Ukraine is days and weeks of utter brutality but they are doing an amazing job,” he said.
Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainians urged to seek shelter as missile damages tower block in Kyiv
Officials in Kyiv are warning people to seek shelter away from gunfire and missiles as street fighting begins against Russian forces.
Residents have been advised to remain in shelters, to avoid going near windows or on balconies, and to take precautions against being hit by debris or bullets as Russia continued its invasion of Ukraine.
The warning was issued on Saturday, while a battle was underway near a military unit to the west of Kyiv’s city centre, the military said.
Our reporter, Lamiat Sabin, has the full story below:
Ukrainians urged to seek shelter as missile hits residential tower block in Kyiv
Subway stations are being used as bomb shelters amid the shelling and street fighting
World ‘must be prepared’ for ‘long’ war in Ukraine - Emmanuel Macron
The war in Ukraine, and heavy sanctions Western powers have taken against Russia, will have long-lasting and serious consequences for the French farming sector, the European Union's biggest, French president Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday.
“If you ask me to share one conviction with you this morning, it is that this crisis is here to stay, this war is here to stay,” Mr Macron told the Paris farm show on Saturday.
Ukraine’s president has had a call with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a call with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
He said further assistance to Ukraine was discussed with Ms von der Leyen.
“I believe that #ЄС chooses Ukraine,” he added in a Tweet.
Watch: CCTV video shows moment missile hits apartment building in Kyiv
