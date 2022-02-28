Ukraine-Russia news live: Stage set for Belarus peace talks after Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert
The next 24 hours ‘crucial period’ for Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky said
Belarus says it is all set to host the first peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations at its border today, five days after Vladimir Putin ordered the start of the invasion.
It comes as Monday morning brought havoc to Russian markets, with the ruble plummeting to a historic low and the opening of stock market trading delayed until the late afternoon.
Late on Sunday president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the next 24 hours would be a “crucial period” for Ukraine, as he spoke on a call with Boris Johnson. Mr Johnson pledged more military aid to the embattled nation.
Russian troops made limited headway overnight and attacked buildings in Kyiv and Kharkiv but the night was reported to be comparatively quieter.
Earlier on Sunday Vladimir Putin placed Russia’s nuclear deterrent on “high alert”, in response to what he called aggressive statements by Nato leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow.
Rishi Sunak announces fresh sanctions on Russian central bank
British chancellor Rishi Sunak said the UK is imposing fresh sanctions against Russia, barring British entities from undertaking transactions with the Russian central bank, finance ministry wealth fund.
“In conjunction with our allies, I am taking immediate steps to impose new financial sanctions on the Central Bank of Russia, Russian National Wealth Fund, and the Ministry of Finance,” Mr Sunak said today.
He added that the UK will continue to “support the Ukrainian people in bringing this unjust war to an end”.
The fresh tranche also imposes restrictions on Russian financial institutions,
They also include “measures to prevent Russian companies from issuing transferable securities and money market instruments in the UK,” a statement released today read.
These restrictions are in addition to the prohibition of the Russian state raising sovereign debt in the UK already announced, it added.
The UK also said it the measures will include a “power to prevent designated banks from accessing Sterling and clearing payments through the UK”.
“This will match the power the US already has. Banks subject to this measure will be unable to process any payments through the UK or have access to UK financial markets,” the statement added.
Ukraine crisis poses dilemma for India as it walks a tightrope between Russia and the west
India’s balancing act on the Ukraine-Russia crisis is getting more difficult by the day, as its attempts to avoid harming itself diplomatically see it increasingly more isolated.
India was alongside only China and the UAE in abstaining on a UN Security Council vote on Ukraine, while Russia vetoed the measure on Friday. All other 11 members voted in favour.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is in a tight spot: on the one side he has Russia — a “time-tested” and “reliable” ally — and on the other it has a battery of vital trading partners including the US, UK and European Union which keep India afloat in the global markets.
In Delhi, fears are growing that while India sits on the fence in this crisis, arch-rival China could be using the conflict to its advantage.
Ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations, says Belarus
Belarus’s ministry of foreign affairs said it is ready to host the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine scheduled for today as it waited for both the delegations to arrive at the table.
It shared a photo of a table inside a room with Russian and Ukrainian flags.
The location of the meeting — the first such aimed at ending the ongoing war in Ukraine — remains undisclosed.
Singapore to sanction Russia, bank transactions
Singapore is set to slap Russia with “appropriate sanctions and restrictions”, announced its foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan today, calling Vladimir Putin’s invasion unacceptable and a gross violation of international norms.
“Singapore intends to act in concert with many other like-minded countries to impose appropriate sanctions and restrictions against Russia,” the minister told the parliament.
The restrictions will be imposed on banking and financial measures and export controls on items that could be used among artillery against the Ukrainians.
Mr Balakrishnan added: “In particular, we will impose export controls on items that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine to inflict harm or to subjugate the Ukrainians.”
This is a rare move on part of Singapore as it does not commonly roll out sanctions of its own against other countries.
The sanctions were due to the “unprecedented gravity” of the situation, the minister said, citing Russia’s veto on draft Security Council resolution.
“We will also block certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to Russia,” he added.
Specific measures targeting Russia were being worked out and would be announced shortly, the minister said today.
Two major UN bodies meet today on Ukraine invasion
Two major bodies of the United Nations are set to hold meetings today to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
These include the meeting of the 193-nation General Assembly and the 15-member Security Council as they seek to end the invasion in Ukraine.
This is the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades, after the proposal was approved by the UNSC on Sunday.
All UN members are set to speak about the ongoing war targeting Ukrainians and vote on a resolution, said US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
The resolution would “hold Russia to account for its indefensible actions and for its violations of the UN Charter,” she said.
Russia asks non-residents from selling securities
Brokers in Russia have been asked by the country’s central bank to temporarily not fulfil orders on selling securities by non-residents starting today, reported Bloomberg.
The opening of repo markets has also been delayed as the central bank weighs whether to open other markets later.
Facing bloodbath, the Russian markets may open at a delayed hour today, the report added.
Russia is reeling from the backlash of sanctions slapped by western nations which targets Moscow’s access to more than $600 billion stored in reserves at its disposal.
Ukraine’s military, politicians targeted in hacking op, says Meta
A handful of public figures in Ukraine, including key military officials, politicians and a journalist have been targeted by a hacking group, Facebook-owned Meta said on Monday.
The group, Ghostwriter, successfully gained access to the social media accounts of the targeted Ukrainian officials, politicians and journalists, Meta said in a blog post today.
Hackers tried to post YouTube videos from the accounts portraying Ukrainian troops as weakened, Meta said.
In a video posted by hackers, Ukrainian soldiers were shown coming out of a forest and flying a white flag marking surrender, the social media company said.
At least 40 fake accounts, groups and pages across Facebook and Instagram were cleansed by Meta, known to be operating from Russia and Ukraine, it said.
Alongside, Twitter also banned more than a dozen accounts and sharing of several links for violating its rules against platform manipulation and spam.
The accounts, it said, were tracked down to Russia and were trying to disrupt the public conversation around the conflict gripping Ukraine.
ICYMI: Ukraine, Russia peace talks at Belarus border today
Ukraine and Russia are set to hold the first round of peace negotiations today at the border with Belarus as the invasion by Vladimir Putin entered its fifth day.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Kyiv’s participation in the talks on Sunday after Russia sent its delegation to Belarus.
Russian and Ukrainian diplomats will meet “without preconditions” at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border, a statement by officials on the Telegram messaging app read.
The timing of the meeting has not been made official yet.
Ruble falls to historic low, market opening delayed
The Russian ruble tumbled 29 per cent on Monday to a historic low, forcing a delay of markets opening in Russia.
The ruble was reported to be trading as low as 119 per dollar this morning, down from nearly 84 per dollar on Sunday, reported CNBC.
Russian markets have suffered heavily as the international community have imposed sanctions and Russian banks have been suspended from using the Swift international payment system.
As a result, trading in Russian markets has been pushed back by a several hours to prevent a bigger crash.
Europe, Canada close skies to Russian aircraft
Europe and Canada are the latest countries to close their airspace to Russian aircraft in opposition to Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the Union has decided to seal off its airspace to traffic coming in from Russia, shortly after Russian airline Aeroflot moved to cancel all its flights to European locations.
Transport Canada said it is reviewing the violation of its airspace by a Russian aircraft. “We are aware that Aeroflot flight 111 violated the prohibition put in place earlier today on Russian flights using Canadian airspace. We are launching a review of the conduct of Aeroflot and the independent air navigation service provider, NAVCAN,” it said.
Europe and Canada could soon be joined by the US, which is planning similar action.
In the meantime, the US administration has asked its citizens to leave Russia immediately on commercial flights, as several airlines are cancelling their flights with tightening airspace excluding Russian traffic.
