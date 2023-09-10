✕ Close Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russian drones rained down on Kyiv in an aerial attack that lasted two hours overnight, with blasts ringing out across the city and debris falling on several of its central districts, Ukrainian officials said.

Reporters on the ground heard at least five blasts across the capital early on Sunday, while Ukrainian media footage showed a number of cars damaged. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that one person was injured in the attacks and a fire broke out near one of the city’s parks.

“Drones came onto the capital in groups and from different directions,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s city military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that drone debris sparked a fire in an apartment.

Ukraine’s Land Forces said air defence systems destroyed 25 out of 32 Russia-launched Iran-made Shahed drones on Sunday, as Moscow conducts near-nightly assaults on Ukraine’s territory.

Meanwhile, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces estimated 600 Russian troops were killed in one day on Friday, bringing the total lost since February 2022 to 268,140.

The headquarters of the United Russia political party in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Polohy was destroyed in an attack on the same day, according to the mayor of Melitopol, reported the Kyiv Independent.