✕ Close Russia’s war in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dozens of Russian drones rained down on Kyiv in an aerial attack that lasted two hours overnight, Ukrainian officials said, while two foreign aid workers were reportedly killed in a missile attack in eastern Ukraine on Sunday.

Blasts rang out across the capital early on Sunday, while Ukrainian officials said debris fell on several of the city’s central districts, as media footage showed a number of cars damaged. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that one person was injured in the attacks.

“Drones came onto the capital in groups and from different directions,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s city military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that drone debris sparked a fire in an apartment. Ukraine’s Land Forces said air defence systems destroyed 25 out of 32 Russia-launched Iran-made Shahed drones.

Meanwhile, four volunteers from the Road to Relief NGO, which helps evacuate wounded people from front-line areas, were trapped inside a van as it flipped over and caught fire after being struck by Russian shells near the town of Chasiv Yar, the organisation said on its Instagram page.

Road to Relief said Canadian Anthony Ihnat died in the attack, while German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr were seriously injured. Spanish authorities later confirmed the death of the van’s fourth passenger, 32-year-old Emma Igual, a Spanish national who was the organisation’s director.