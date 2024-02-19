Ukraine-Russia war live: Kyiv downs warplane in southern push as Putin’s forces take Avdiivka coke plant
Ukrainian forces downed a Russian fighter jet and a dozen attack drones, Kyiv has claimed, as they repelled multiple attacks near Avdiivka and further south.
“I want to thank Air Force units for their successful combat work!” Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
It was the fourth fighter jet in two days that Ukraine claimed to have shot down. More than 80 Russian combat aircraft have been confirmed as either destroyed or damaged since the full-scale invasion, according to war tracker Oryx.
This comes as Russia says its forces have taken full control of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant, two days after Ukraine confirmed its withdrawal from the town.
Russia’s defence ministry said yesterday that Ukrainian units were still entrenched at the plant, which is on the northwestern edge of Avdiivka.
A frontline city, Avdiivka has been under intense attacks from three directions from Russian forces since October last year after Vladimir Putin’s troops launched a renewed offensive with fresh stockpiles of ammunition.
The Biden administration has linked the loss of Avdiivka to Congressional inaction on $60bn in military aid for Ukraine.
Ukrainian commanders speak of artillery shortages before Avdiivka withdrawl
A dozen commanders in the Ukraine war’s most intense combat zones have spoken out about artillery shortages, an issue which has been present ever since Russia’s invasion two years ago and which is severely hampering Kyiv’s war effort.
The shortage of artillery ammunition grew particularly acute last autumn and in the weeks leading up to the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka’s critical coke plant, they say.
For weeks, Ukrainian forces across the frontline have complained about critical shortages in ammunition, with some artillery batteries fighting with only 10 per cent of the supply they need.
Desperate to economise shells, military leaders ordered units to fire at only precise targets. But commanders on the ground say this is barely enough to restrain their better supplied enemy.
Concerns are growing that, without military aid, the fall of Avdiivka may be repeated in other parts of the frontline.
Dwindling supplies of Western-supplied long-range artillery in particular means Ukrainian forces are inhibited from striking high-value targets deep behind Russian lines, where heavy equipment and personnel are accumulated.
Ukraine had a tough choice to make over troops in Avdiivka. The West cannot afford for that to keep happening
Saving lives was the priority says Volodymyr Zelensky, as delays to military aid from the US will only add to pressures on the battlefield, writes Askold Krushelnycky in Kyiv
Russian forces 'take full control of Avdiivka coke plant'
Russia says its forces have taken full control of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant, two days after Ukraine confirmed its withdrawal from the town.
Russia’s defence ministry said yesterday that Ukrainian units were still entrenched at the plant, which is on the northwestern edge of Avdiivka.
The sprawling plant complex was an important industrial asset before the start of the war, and has been the site of intense fighting as both countries battled for control of the strategically-placed town.
Ukrainian forces withdrew from the town on Saturday to protect its remaining soldiers from being encircled, and after daily Russian onslaughts from three directions for the last four months.
Avdiivka has been a frontline city ever since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014, and the fortified settlement with a maze of trenches and tunnels served to protect important – and less easily defended – logistical hubs further west.
There is a stark generational divide between how the public see the various threats and how they should be dealt with – but the majority agree that the world is a less safe place than five years ago, new polling suggests.
Younger people believe that the war in Gaza should be the top foreign policy priority for the government, while the rest of the population believe that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the most important issue to address.
Two major wars and the death of Russian Putin critic Alexei Navalny hang heavy over the annual gathering, writes Bel Trew.
President Joe Biden on Friday said Russian president Vladimir Putin is responsible for the death of Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader who is reported to have died in a Russian penal colony in Siberia after several years of imprisonment for opposing Mr Putin’s regime.
In remarks delivered from the White House before he departed for an event in Ohio, Mr Biden said he was “not surprised” and “outraged” by reports that Navalny had died.
Poland’s prime minister said on Friday that his country will upgrade the wall on its border with Belarus to better insulate the frontier against unauthorized migration.
Donald Tusk also said that Poland and Finland both see the need for changes in the European Union’s asylum legislation, which he called “inadequate” in the face of the current migration challenges and threats posed by Russia‘s and Belarus’s policies that are pushing unauthorized migration into the EU.
Editorial: Ukraine can still win this war – but it will need our help
The foreign secretary’s surprising entreaty to the US Senate – that it should not show the kind of weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s – was as timely as it was powerful. The complacency many Western politicians have shown to Russia of late is astonishing: we cannot allow Putin to be appeased.
Switzerland, known for being neutral in wars, is planning to boost its defence spending by up to 19% over the next four years.
The Swiss government is citing a rise in global instability, including wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and gaps created when Swiss authorities cashed in on a peace dividend from the fall of the Berlin Wall decades ago.
