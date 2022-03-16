Russian bombs hit Mariupol theatre where ‘lots of civilians’ were sheltering, says official
The city has been under bombardment for more than 10 days
Russian forces have bombed a theatre where civilians were sheltering in the besieged city of Mariupol, local officials said.
It said the number of casualties was not yet known. One report claimed there were ‘a lot of citizens’ hiding in the theatre.
The seaport city has been under continual bombardment from Russian artillery for more than 10 days.
Russia denies targeting citizens and its defence ministry on denied it had carried out an air strike against a theatre in Mariupol, RIA news agency said.
Mariupol has been encircled, besieged and bombarded by Russian forces for almost a fortnight, and become a grim symbol of Ukraine’s suffering during the 20-day war.
Residents have described conditions in the southern port city as a “living hell”, and have been left without food, power and forced to drink from radiators.
On Monday, a convoy of 160 cars was allowed to escape Mariupol on Monday, the first time a humanitarian corridor was successfully used to let civilians flee the city. Another 2,000 cars fled hellish conditions along a humanitarian corridor in the biggest evacuation yet on Tuesday.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies