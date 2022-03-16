Russian forces have bombed a theatre where civilians were sheltering in the besieged city of Mariupol, local officials said.

It said the number of casualties was not yet known. One report claimed there were ‘a lot of citizens’ hiding in the theatre.

The seaport city has been under continual bombardment from Russian artillery for more than 10 days.

Russia denies targeting citizens and its defence ministry on denied it had carried out an air strike against a theatre in Mariupol, RIA news agency said.

Mariupol has been encircled, besieged and bombarded by Russian forces for almost a fortnight, and become a grim symbol of Ukraine’s suffering during the 20-day war.

Residents have described conditions in the southern port city as a “living hell”, and have been left without food, power and forced to drink from radiators.

On Monday, a convoy of 160 cars was allowed to escape Mariupol on Monday, the first time a humanitarian corridor was successfully used to let civilians flee the city. Another 2,000 cars fled hellish conditions along a humanitarian corridor in the biggest evacuation yet on Tuesday.

