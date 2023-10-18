Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s forces suffer blow as Kyiv fires US ATACMS missiles for first time
Zelensky says Russia trying to incite war in the Middle East
Ukrainian special forces early on Tuesday struck two Russian military airfields, saying they successfully destroyed nine Russian military helicopters, an anti-aircraft missile system, and an ammunition warehouse.
The attacks took place in occupied Berdyansk, a southern city in the Zaporizhzhia region; and at an airfield in Luhansk, an occupied city in eastern Ukraine.
The special forces also managed to successfully damage airfield runways, Ukraine said, in what it called “Operation Dragonfly.”
“The ammunition depot in Berdyansk detonated until 4am. The detonation in Luhansk continued until 11am. Losses in the enemy’s manpower amount to dozens of dead and wounded. Bodies are still being pulled from the rubble,” Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said in a statement.
Ukrainian defence forces have made use of US-made long-range ATACMS missiles in operations against Russia for the first time, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
It came as Russia’s frontal assault in eastern Ukraine has led to huge losses, according to the latest claims by Ukraine, as the Kremlin denied Western accusations that they are receiving weapons from North Korea.
Zelensky hails ‘building' relationship with South Africa
President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken of building stronger ties with South Africa after a “lengthy and fruitful” phone call with President Ramaphosa.
He posted on X to say: “I welcome South Africa’s participation in the Peace Formula talks and thank President Ramaphosa for confirming further engagement in their next rounds.
“We both agreed on the importance of continued Ukrainian food exports for global and Africa’s food security and the functioning of Ukraine’s Black Sea export corridor.
“I invited South Africa to our second ‘Grain From Ukraine’ summit. We also discussed the developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and global security, as well as ways to evacuate South African citizens.”
EU to provide Ukraine with €50million for energy fund
The European Commission has already provided more than €50 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, established to support the Ukrainian energy system amidst Russia’s attacks on critical infrastructure.
The move was announced by Kadri Simson, a European Commissioner, following a meeting of the Council of the European Union on energy issues, as reported by European Pravda.
“The Commission has already earmarked over 50 million euros to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund and I encouraged the Member States to continue their donations, too,” Simson said.
She added that the European Union will do everything possible to ensure that this winter, “effects of any Russian attacks targeting Ukraine’s energy and civilian infrastructure will be minimised”.
Ukraine shares first video of new US donated missile in action
Ukraine on Tuesday claimed to have carried out one of the most destructive attacks on Russian air assets since the beginning of the war, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying the assault used longer-range ballistic missiles donated by the United States.
Zelensky’s announcement came hours after a US official revealed that the longer-range ballistic missiles sought for months by Kyiv and promised by President Joe Biden had been delivered quietly and are in battlefield use.
Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces claimed it destroyed nine Russian helicopters at two airfields in Russia-occupied regions in a nighttime attack on targets in eastern and southern Ukraine.
It also hit military equipment, an air-defense system, ammunition warehouses and runways, a statement said. Dozens of Russian military personnel were injured in the attack codenamed Operation Dragonfly, it said.
US says all 31 Abrams tanks arrived in Ukraine
The US has delivered all the previously pledged 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, US Army Europe and Africa Command’s spokesperson Martin O’Donnell told the Voice of America.
The Ukrainian soldiers who trained on Abrams with US troops in Germany have also returned to Ukraine, along with ammunition and spare tank parts, according to O’Donnell.
“We have lived up to our end of the bargain. From this point forward, it is up to them (Ukraine) to determine when and where they will deliver this capability,” the US military official said, as cited by the Voice of America.
UN estimates $14bn damages after Kakhovka Dam blown up
The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in southeastern Ukraine in June caused $14 billion worth of damage and losses, a Tuesday report by the Ukrainian government and the United Nations said.
Ukraine accused Russia of blowing up the dam, which crosses the Dnipro River, flooding the surrounding area with landmine-contaminated water and leaving areas upstream without water.
Moscow has denied responsibility.
“The stark figures speak for themselves. The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam has resulted in a staggering loss and damage,” said Christophoros Politis, the United Nations Development Program’s deputy resident representative in Ukraine, at a presentation in Kyiv.
Russia won’t obey UN on Tehran missile development
Russia said it need no longer obey U.N. Security Council restrictions on giving missile technology to its ally Iran once they expire on Wednesday, without saying whether it now planned to support Tehran’s missile development.
“Supplies to and from Iran of products falling under the Missile Technology Control Regime no longer require prior approval by the U.N. Security Council,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The restrictions were defined in Resolution 2231 of 2015 endorsing a deal by which Britain, China, the European Union, France, Germany, Russia and the U.S. removed sanctions against Iran in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear programme.
In 2018, then-President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal, known as the JCPOA, leaving unilateral U.S. sanctions in place, and Iran subsequently accelerated its nuclear programme, which it says is purely peaceful.
Putin calls for a little respect from the US
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday rejected comments by U.S. President Joe Biden, saying in an interview in Beijing that Moscow’s interests could not be suppressed, and that U.S. politicians should learn to respect others.
Putin was responding to comments by U.S. President Joe Biden in an interview with CBS News, where he said: “Imagine what happens if we, in fact, unite all of Europe and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the kind of trouble he’s been causing”.
In a brief interview aired on state television during a summit in the Chinese capital, Putin said: “This is not about me personally. This is about the interests of the country. And it is impossible to suppress the interests of Russia. They have to be taken into account.”
Putin said that both Biden, with whom he has had an antagonistic relationship since the U.S. president took office in 2021, and the wider American political elite needed to learn to “respect” Russia.
He said: “This applies not only to President Biden, but also to the U.S. political elites as a whole. You must learn to respect others, and then there will be no need to suppress anyone.”
Zelensky confirms use of US missile
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Kyiv has used U.S.-provided long-ranged ATACMS missile.
“Today, special thanks to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. Very accurately - ATACMS proved themselves,” he said in his nightly address.
Earlier on Tuesday, media reported that Kyiv had used ATACMS for the first time in attacks on Russian-occupied territories.
Navalny condemns arrest of three of his lawyers leaving him 'isolated’
Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Tuesday condemned the arrest of three of his lawyers on suspicion of belonging to an “extremist group”.
Another member of Navalny’s legal team said he had fled the country on Monday.
Navalny, 47, was sentenced in August to an extra 19 years on various charges relating to “extremist activity”, extending his total prison term to more than 30 years.
At the latest of a series of hearings where he has challenged his treatment in prison, Navalny said the “flagrant and illegal” actions against his lawyers had left him “completely isolated from information”.
He ridiculed the idea that his lawyers could have engaged in illegal activity with him since he was imprisoned, saying every document that passed between them was censored and copied.
“And even here the authorities find some terrible danger, such great danger that they have to make a show of arresting three lawyers,” he said.
“These are the convulsions of the system. They’re afraid. They’re not at all as strong as they think.”
Navalny’s lawyers say the targeting of his lawyers crosses a new threshold of repression in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin has intensified a crackdown on dissent since launching his invasion of Ukraine last year.
The Kremlin, which has painted Navalny in the past as a tool of the American CIA, declines to discuss his case or even speak his name in public.
“I have the right in this court to say straight out: yes, I am against Vladimir Putin, yes I am against his rule, I will fight it,” he told a hearing on Tuesday.
Orban becomes first EU leader to meet Putin since invasion
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has held talks with Vladimir Putin, becoming the first leader of a European Union nation to meet in person with the Russian president since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.
The two leaders met in Beijing ahead of an international forum on one of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature policies, the Belt and Road Initiative.
Their meeting, which focused on Hungary’s access to Russian energy, marked the end of nearly 20 months in which western leaders eschewed contact with Mr Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.
“Hungary never wanted to confront Russia, Hungary always has been eager to expand contacts,” Mr Orban told Mr Putin, according to a Russian translation of his remarks broadcast on Russian state television.
Bilateral ties between the two countries have suffered because of EU sanctions against Moscow, he said.
Hungary’s stance on the war has confounded its European partners and led to deadlocks in providing financial and military assistance to Kyiv.
