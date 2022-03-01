✕ Close Huge explosion in Kyiv shortly after Ukraine-Russia negotiations end

Kyiv has been rocked by huge explosions hours after the first round of ceasefire negotiations involving Ukrainian and Russian diplomats concluded.

Footage shows the explosion flashing orange against the night sky and illuminating plumes of thick smoke.

The explosion reportedly stemmed from a military radar communication center in the Brovary suburb of Ukraine’s capital.

Ihor Sapozhko, mayor of Brovary, said six people were injured in the blast on the fifth day of Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s Western allies fear that Vladimir Putin could cause huge numbers of civilian casualties after his troops failed to capture Kyiv. Elsewhere, Russian soldiers have been met by fierce resistance.

Russian troops have been accused of dropping cluster bombs on a pre-school in an attack that killed a child and two adults in the northeastern city of Okhtyrka. Amnesty International said the incident may constitute a war crime.

The International Criminal Court has announced it will investigate alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.