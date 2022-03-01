Ukraine-Russia news – live: Fears Putin may target civilians ‘indiscriminately’, as Kyiv hit by new explosions
Six people were injured, according to the mayor of the Kyiv suburb where an explosion hit
Kyiv has been rocked by huge explosions hours after the first round of ceasefire negotiations involving Ukrainian and Russian diplomats concluded.
Footage shows the explosion flashing orange against the night sky and illuminating plumes of thick smoke.
The explosion reportedly stemmed from a military radar communication center in the Brovary suburb of Ukraine’s capital.
Ihor Sapozhko, mayor of Brovary, said six people were injured in the blast on the fifth day of Russia’s invasion.
Ukraine’s Western allies fear that Vladimir Putin could cause huge numbers of civilian casualties after his troops failed to capture Kyiv. Elsewhere, Russian soldiers have been met by fierce resistance.
Russian troops have been accused of dropping cluster bombs on a pre-school in an attack that killed a child and two adults in the northeastern city of Okhtyrka. Amnesty International said the incident may constitute a war crime.
The International Criminal Court has announced it will investigate alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
UK accused of being ‘heartless’ over Ukrainian refugee scheme
The British government has been accused of being “heartless and mean-spirited” over its new humanitarian route for Ukrainian refugees that amounts to only small adjustments to current visa rules.
Only certain family members of British citizens will be able to have refuge granted under the scheme.
Home secretary Priti Patel told MPs on Monday that the government had introduced a "bespoke humanitarian route" for people fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine, saying it would allow an additional 100,000 Ukrainians to seek sanctuary in the UK.
But, it later emerged that this does not go beyond the easing of rules for a limited pool of family members of UK residents, which was announced over the weekend and has already been branded a “plaster for an open wound”.
UK branded 'heartless' after offer to Ukrainians 'falls short of what is needed'
Priti Patel told ‘more can and should be done’ after Commons announcement reveals ‘nothing new’
Russian convoy of hundreds of vehicles near Kyiv - satellite
A massive convoy of Russian military vehicles has been approaching Kyiv, according to newly released satellite imagery.
The satellite pictures taken by US firm Maxar Technologies show Russian military units near Antonov airport, about 27km (17 miles) from the centre of Kyiv.
The convoy, reported to be 27km (17 miles) long, “contains hundreds of armoured vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistics support vehicles” – the company said.
Russia 'used thermobaric weapon on fifth day of invasion’
Russia used a highly-destructive vacuum bomb today on Ukraine, it has been claimed.
Oksana Markarova – the Ukrainian ambassador to the US – said that the bomb, also known as a thermobaric weapon, was unleashed on the fifth day of the Russian invasion.
She made the claim after she was approached by reporters, and said that its use was in breach of the Geneva convention.
Russia used vacuum bomb during invasion, Ukrainian ambassador claims
‘The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large,’ the ambassador told reporters
Zelensky calls for Ukraine no-fly zone - after US rules it out
Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky has called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine to ban Russian missiles, planes and helicopters.
But, in a video address, he did not specify how and by whom a no-fly zone would be enforced.
Russia had launched 56 rocket strikes and fired 113 cruise missiles against Ukraine in the past five days, he said.
The US has so far ruled out the possibility of putting in place a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Earlier today, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that a no-fly-zone would “potentially [spark] a war with Russia, which is something we are not planning to be a part of.”
Six people injured in Kyiv explosion hours after peace talks
Huge explosions rocked Kyiv tonight hours after Russian and Ukrainian diplomats concluded their first round of ceasefire negotiations.
Footage shows when a fireball illuminated the night sky with a flash of orange, after a bomb reportedly hit a military radar communication center in the Brovary suburb of the capital.
Ihor Sapozhko, mayor of Brovary, said six people were injured in the blast that took place on the fifth day of Russia’s invasion.
Earlier today, dozens of people were killed in the eastern city of Kharkiv by cluster bombs.
Russia could be hit with more ‘severe costs and consequences’
Western allies could impose more “severe costs and consequences” against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Today, Joe Biden discussed further possible sanctions against Russia in a conference call with world leaders – the White House said.
The leaders also discussed maintaining global economic stability, including with regard to energy prices, it added.
Also, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that the US government has yet to decide whether to ban Russian flights – as the European Union and Canada have done.
Ms Psaki said: “There are obviously a range of options that remain on the table. So, it’s not off the table.”
US ban of Russian flights ‘not off the table’ - White House
The US government has yet to decide whether to ban Russian flights, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said.
Any decision to do so would be following in the footsteps of the European Union and Canada.
Ms Psaki said: “There are obviously a range of options that remain on the table. So, it’s not off the table.
“There are a lot of flights that US airlines fly over Russia to go to Asia and other parts of the world and we factor in a range of factors.”
Clive Myrie shelters underground as fighting comes ‘closer to heart of Kyiv’
BBC broadcaster Clive Myrie has taken shelter underground after missile fire shook the building he was reporting from in Ukraine.
He has been reporting on the Russian invasion from Kyiv, alongside journalists including the BBC’s chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet.
Writing on Twitter on Monday, the broadcaster and Mastermind host said the blast was the closest to their base yet and shook the windows.
Clive Myrie shelters underground as fighting comes 'closer to heart of Kyiv'
The 57-year-old BBC presenter has been delivering regular broadcasts from the Ukrainian capital.
Biden says Americans should not be worried about nuclear war
US president Joe Biden has said Americans do not need to worry about the threat of nuclear war following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s nuclear forces were being put “on alert” in response to “aggressive statements” from Nato.
A reporter asked Mr Biden today if Americans should “be worried about nuclear war.”
“No,” the president responded.
Biden says Americans should not be worried about nuclear war
Comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear forces on alert.
US expels 12 Russian diplomats from UN mission
The United States has expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations over national security concerns.
The US mission to the UN described the diplomats as “intelligence operatives” who had been “engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security.”
US expelling 12 Russian diplomats from UN mission
The US is expelling 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations for engaging in activities not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats.
