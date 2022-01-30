✕ Close Boris Johnson to visit Ukraine region amid rising tensions with Russia

Liz Truss has warned she is “ruling absolutely nothing out” in the instance of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.

Asked whether the UK could back a Ukraine resistance force, she said Britain is already offering cyber and intelligence support, and supplying defensive weapons and training to the Ukrainians.

Ms Truss also told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday she will be announcing “improved legislation on sanctions” that will “target more Russian interest”.

Asked whether oligarch-owned London property could be seized, she said: “Nothing is off the table”.

Meanwhile, the UK is considering doubling the troops it will deploy to Eastern Europe in a bid to bolster Nato’s response to the major build up of Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine.

Boris Johnson said the offer being made to the alliance would “send a clear message to the Kremlin” that “we will not tolerate their destabilising activity”, warning it would be a “tragedy” if Russia were to invade Ukraine.

“Earlier this week, I was briefed by our defence chiefs on the situation on Ukraine’s border,” the PM tweeted today.

“The picture is increasingly concerning – I continue to urge Russia to engage in negotiations and avoid a reckless and catastrophic invasion.”