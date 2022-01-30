Ukraine news – live: Russian aggression ‘increasingly concerning’, PM says as UK to broaden scope of sanctions
Russia says it sees ‘little ground for optimism’ in US and Nato response to its demands
Liz Truss has warned she is “ruling absolutely nothing out” in the instance of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.
Asked whether the UK could back a Ukraine resistance force, she said Britain is already offering cyber and intelligence support, and supplying defensive weapons and training to the Ukrainians.
Ms Truss also told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday she will be announcing “improved legislation on sanctions” that will “target more Russian interest”.
Asked whether oligarch-owned London property could be seized, she said: “Nothing is off the table”.
Meanwhile, the UK is considering doubling the troops it will deploy to Eastern Europe in a bid to bolster Nato’s response to the major build up of Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine.
Boris Johnson said the offer being made to the alliance would “send a clear message to the Kremlin” that “we will not tolerate their destabilising activity”, warning it would be a “tragedy” if Russia were to invade Ukraine.
“Earlier this week, I was briefed by our defence chiefs on the situation on Ukraine’s border,” the PM tweeted today.
“The picture is increasingly concerning – I continue to urge Russia to engage in negotiations and avoid a reckless and catastrophic invasion.”
‘A very serious situation’: Ukraine minister says country fears the worst but its army is ready
General Yulia Laputina was on the frontline in 2014 and is now a government minister. She tells Kim Sengupta that Ukraine’s army - volunteers and all - is one of the ‘most experienced in the world’
Russia's Lavrov: NATO wants to 'drag' Ukraine into alliances
Russia s foreign minister claims that NATO wants to pull Ukraine into the alliance, amid escalating tensions over NATO expansion and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.
In comments on state television Sunday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also challenged NATO’s claim to be a purely defensive structure.
Russia’s massing of an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade. Russia in turn demands that NATO promise never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, and to stop the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
Boris Johnson too weakened by Partygate ‘time bomb’ to influence Ukraine crisis, ex-defence chief warns
A former defence chief says Boris Johnson is too weakened by the No 10 parties scandal to intervene in the Ukraine crisis, warning other leaders know he has “a time bomb under him”.
The prime minister has put himself at the forefront of efforts to deter Russia’s expected invasion – and is expected to speak to Vladimir Putin on Monday, ahead of visiting eastern Europe.
But he faces accusations that the trip is an attempt to distract from the Partygate controversy and it could yet be derailed by the publication of Sue Gray’s heavily-censored report.
Now General Richard Dannatt, a former chief of the general staff, has cast doubt on a “flawed” Mr Johnson’s ability to influence events, with Europe on the brink of its worst conflict since the Second World War.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
In pictures: Frontline Ukrainian frontline village lies in wait amid tensions with Russia
Olga, 59, is the youngest of 16 residents still living in the frontline village of Zolote, in the Luhansk region, that was inhabited by more than 100 families before the tensions.
She is pictured holding a rabbit and, later, the sheet of a humanitarian organisation in the back garden of her home in eastern Ukraine.
In pictures: Ukraine on stand-by as major build up of Russian troops threatens border
