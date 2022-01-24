✕ Close Raab says it's ‘extremely unlikely’ troops will be sent to Ukraine in event of Russian invasion

The UK have begun to move embassy staff and their families out of Ukraine as fears mount about a Russian invasion.

On Sunday, the US state department ordered the family members of its embassy staff in Ukraine to leave the country, citing the “increased threats of significant Russian military action”.

American diplomats are also allowed to leave the country if they want to, although they are not yet being ordered to do so. Non-essential embassy staff and US citizens have been urged to leave, and a state department official told AFP that if there was an invasion the US government “will not be in a position to evacuate US citizens”.

The UK has also begun to withdraw some embassy staff and family members from Kiev in “response to growing threat from Russia”.

A short update, posted to the Foreign Office website on Monday, said that some staff are leaving the embassy, although it will remain open and operational.

The announcement comes as UK ministers held top-level discussions about how a potential Russian invasion would affect gas and petrol prices in Europe.