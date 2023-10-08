Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin official killed in Kherson car bomb as Kyiv gains ground near Bakhmut
Explosion branded as ‘terrorist attack’ by Russian governor
Russian strike hits village in Kharkiv on Thursday, killing over 50 people
An official of Vladimir Putin’s party has been killed in a car explosion in the Ukaine’s Kherson on Saturday, the regional governor has said.
Vladimir Malov, executive secretary of of Russia‘s governing United Russia party in Nova Kakhovka, died in hospital, Vladimir Saldo said in a post on his Telegram channel.
He said it had been a “terrorist attack”, meaning one orchestrated by Ukraine.
“The law enforcement officers will do everything necessary to punish the perpetrators of the crime,” Mr Saldo posted on Telegram.
There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have gained ground near Bakhmut as Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia’s strike on a funeral service “inhuman” and “a completely deliberate act of terrorism”.
According to the latest report from The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian military sources reported a successful offensive south of Bakhmut near Andriivka and advanced in western Zaporizhia Oblast on 6 October.
It comes after a village where a Russian missile killed at least 52 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war had no military targets, according to Ukraine’s defence minister.
A look at Russia's deadliest missile attacks on Ukraine
Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military has repeatedly used missiles to blast civilian targets across the country, with devastating consequences.
One of the deadliest such attacks happened Thursday when a Russian rocket struck a village cafe and store in the village of Hroza in eastern Ukraine, killing 52 civilians.
Here is a look at some of the deadliest strikes so far:
Russian forces ‘conduct regimental rotation’
Russian forces appear to have recently conducted a regimental rotation in the Orikhiv area, demonstrating an ability to sustain their defenses in this critical sector of the frontline, war monitoring think-tank say.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) say that substantial elements of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division and two VDV divisions have been rotated in and out of the frontline south of Orikhiv.
This is something Russian forces have been struggling to do in recent months.
Russian ex-TV journalist sentenced in absentia
Reminder: A court in Moscow has handed a former state TV journalist an 8-year prison term in absentia for protesting against Russia’s war in Ukraine:
Ukrainian officials say a 10-year-old boy has been killed and a further 20 people wounded after a Russian missile attack on a block of flats in the centre of Kharkiv on Friday.
The attack came less than a day after a strike on the small village of Hroza in Kharkiv oblast, which killed 52 people on Thursday.
Footage from inside Kharkiv apartment captured aftermath of deadly strike.
UN investigators search for answer at site of Russian missile strike
UN and local investigators searched for answers on Saturday at the site of a Russian missile strike that killed nearly 52 people gathered for a dead soldier’s wake, according to president Volodymyr Zelensky and other top officials in Kyiv.
Representatives from the United Nations Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) spent much of the day speaking with local residents and survivors in Hroza, in the northeastern Kharkiv region, according to a statement shared with the Associated Press.
“My initial conversations with local residents and survivors indicate that virtually all those killed were civilians and that the target itself, a busy village cafe and store, was also clearly civilian,” Danielle Bell, who led the team that visited Hroza yesterday, was cited as saying in the UN statement.
“What happened here is yet another tragic reminder of the deadly impact Russia’s invasion has had on Ukraine’s civilians,” Mr Bell added.
Only six people in the cafe survived, and the town is trying to fathom why and how the wake was targeted. Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for the regional prosecutor, said on Friday that investigators are looking into whether someone from the area transmitted the cafe’s coordinates to the Russians — a betrayal to everyone now grieving in Hroza.
Russia says it shoots down two missiles over Crimea
Russia’s defence ministry said the country’s air defence systems had “detected and destroyed” two Ukrainian S-200 anti-aircraft missiles, thwarting attacks it said Kyiv attempted four hours apart on the Crimean Peninsula on Saturday.
The reports by the ministry, which have not been verified, did not say where exactly the missiles were shot down over Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.
At 10:25 p.m. in Moscow, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne quoted a resident as saying two explosions rang out in the area of Yevtaporiya in the west of Crimea.
Earlier, other local channels carried an image of smoke over Dzhankoi in the north and reported sounds of explosions.
Police identify 48 out of 52 civilians killed in Russian bomb attack on cafe
Ukrainian police have identified 48 out of the 52 civilians killed by the missile blast, according to the chief police investigator for Kharkiv province. In a Facebook post, Serhii Bolvinov said that investigation teams were “gathering up dead bodies, literally piece by piece.”
Not all of the victims have been identified. Regional police investigator Mr Bolvinov told reporters late on Thursday that authorities would have to use DNA to identify some of the victims because their remains were beyond recognition.
Hand grenade fragments found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin’s plane crash
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of people who died in the Aug. 23 crash of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane.
Experts investigating the crash found no indication the private jet had suffered an “external impact,” he said. Prigozhin and two of his top lieutenants of the Wagner private military contractor were among the 10 people killed when the jet came down as it flew from Moscow to St. Petersburgh.
There was no way to independently verify Putin’s statement.
Pictures: Devastated village copes with aftermath of Russian strike on funeral
UN and local investigators searched for answers on Saturday at the site of a Russian missile strike on the small Ukrainian village of in Hroza, in the northeastern Kharkiv region
The attack days earlier turned its sole cafe to rubble and killed nearly 52 people gathered for a dead soldier’s wake, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials in Kyiv.
where is Hroza?
A precision missile strike on a cafe hosting soldier’s wake killed 52 and decimated the Ukrainian village of Hroza.
The village cafe was obliterated and whole families perished after the missile strike on Thursday cut short a wake for Andriy Kozyr, a soldier from Hroza who died last winter fighting Russia’s invading forces in eastern Ukraine.
His son Dmytro Kozyr, also a soldier, was among those who died in the attack alongside his wife Nina, just days short of her 20th birthday, according to Ukrainian media reports. As of Saturday, Ukrainian law enforcement and the regional prosecutor’s office put the number of victims at 52.
The tiny village only had a population on around 500 before the war, and many are questioning why it was targetted.
