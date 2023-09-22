Ukraine-Russia war - live: Biden’s $325m package for Zelensky as Pentagon says Abram tanks ‘on schedule’
‘If we don’t get the aid, we will lose the war,’ Congress warned
Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin
Joe Biden has announced a new $325m military aid package for Ukraine that will include air defence systems and other weaponry to help Kyiv face a tough winter, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
The announcement came as he met Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House after the Ukrainian leader had what he said were “frank” conversations with members of Congress over future support.
This comes as the Pentagon announced “everything is on schedule” after being asked about the timing of the top-tier Abram tanks in the war zone for Ukraine.
“For security reasons, I’m not going to be able to go into specifics in terms of when the tanks will arrive, other than to say that we expect them to arrive in Ukraine in the coming days and weeks,” Pentagon spokesperson brigadier general Patrick Ryder said in his briefing with reporters.
Earlier, experts said Russian military chiefs had ordered troops to carry out “ill-conceived and unsupported” counterattacks in Bakhmut to urgently regain lost ground.
One military blogger reportedly observed that “hysterical” counterattacks were depleting Russian resources and reserves.
Why new fighting in Azerbaijan’s troubled region may herald new war
ICYMI: Azerbaijan’s launch of reportedly intense artillery firing in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday raised fears that another full-scale conflict with Armenia could be under way:
We want the world to support you, says Biden
“The American people are determined to see to it that we do all we can to ensure the world stands with you,” Joe Biden assured Volodymyr Zelensky, as the pair met in the White House.
“That is our overwhelming objective.”
Russia’s leverage on grain to drop, US official says
Russia’s leverage over Ukraine’s export of grain via the Black Sea is likely to erode in weeks to come as more ships are able to leave Ukrainian ports and rising costs could prompt Moscow to reconsider its abandonment of the grain deal, a senior US State Department official said.
James O’Brien, head of the State Department Office of Sanctions Coordination, said leaders at the UN General Assembly this week discussed efforts to revive the deal, which Russia abandoned in July.
Western countries have accused Russia of using food as a weapon of war by quitting the Black Sea deal, which had helped bring down global food prices, and then carrying out repeated air strikes on Ukrainian ports and grain stores.
‘I have buried more than 50 friends’: My life as a British soldier on Ukraine’s front line
“ I fired 140 rounds that day, our guns were hot in our hands. The Russians were no more than 10 [or] 15 meters away, it was all a bit crazy.”
A British former soldier with the International Legion recalls his brutal close-quarters battles with Russian soldiers and the friends he has lost:
EU official backs Zelensky call for UN reform
A top European Union official has backed President Zelensky’s call for reform of the UN, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed an urgent need for changing the “sclerotic and hobbled” global decision-making.
Charles Michel, the president of the European Council of EU leaders, expressed support for calls to limit veto powers at the UN Security Council under emergency conditions and to broaden the body’s global representation.
“For the last 19 months, a permanent member of the Security Council — Russia — without any shame, has been undertaking a war to conquer its neighboring country,” Michel said, speaking on the third day of the annual UN General Assembly meeting of world leaders.
The European Union is a permanent observer at the UN.
“It can even abuse his veto rights to prevent sanctions against itself and even use the Security Council to disseminate propaganda, disinformation and lies — let’s be honest,” he said.
On Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said humankind could no longer rely on the UN to defend any national borders.
Russian military must fear Nato conflict, peers told
Russia’s military hierarchy must be aware “an actual and not fictitious war” with Nato is possible if they overdo things in Ukraine, according to a former Nato secretary general:
Zelensky had ‘very strong dialogue with senators’
Watch:
Zelensky says he had ‘very strong dialogue with senators’ in closed-door meeting
Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a “very strong dialogue” with senators after his behind-closed-doors meeting on Capitol Hill on Thursday 21 September. The president of Ukraine made a trip to Washington DC this week to shore up US support for his nation. During his visit, Mr Zelensky met with the entire Senate, but only a select few House leaders attended a meeting on the other side of Capitol Hill. “We spoke about support, about the situation on the battlefield, about our class. I can’t share with you all the details, but I think we had a very strong dialogue with senators,” he told reporters.
Zelensky shares hope for more US aid to Ukraine in Oval Office meeting with Biden
Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for the United States to continue to support his country as he visited Congress, amid a fight among Republicans about whether to continue US support for Ukraine’s defence against Russia.
The Ukrainian leader said he felt “trust” between himself and top American officials and expressed gratitude for the defence support that has allowed his armed forces to “combat Russian terror” as he capped his visit to Washington with an Oval Office meeting alongside President Joe Biden.
Quiet reception for Zelensky in Washington
Volodymyr Zelensky worked to shore up US support for Ukraine on a whirlwind visit to Washington, delivering an upbeat message on the war’s progress.
The Ukrainian leader received a far quieter reception than the hero’s welcome he got last year, but also won generally favourable comments on the aid he says he needs to stave off defeat.
Mr Zelensky went to the Capitol with a firm message in private talks with Republican and Democratic leaders.
The Ukrainians have a solid war plan, and “are winning,” politicians quoted him as saying.
Mr Zelensky also spoke with military leaders at the Pentagon, where defence secretary Lloyd Austin greeted him without the usual ceremonial band or fanfare typical of a high-level visit.
At Congress, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who faces opposition among far-right Republicans aligned with former President Donald Trump on support for Ukraine, notably chose not to join House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in greeting the Ukrainian president when he arrived at the Capitol.
Bidens greet Zelensky at White House
President Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, received a warm greeting from his US counterpart, Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill, at the White House.
The four posed for photographs before going indoors for talks.
Earlier, the Ukrainian leader met US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
