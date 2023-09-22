✕ Close Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin

Joe Biden has announced a new $325m military aid package for Ukraine that will include air defence systems and other weaponry to help Kyiv face a tough winter, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

The announcement came as he met Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House after the Ukrainian leader had what he said were “frank” conversations with members of Congress over future support.

This comes as the Pentagon announced “everything is on schedule” after being asked about the timing of the top-tier Abram tanks in the war zone for Ukraine.

“For security reasons, I’m not going to be able to go into specifics in terms of when the tanks will arrive, other than to say that we expect them to arrive in Ukraine in the coming days and weeks,” Pentagon spokesperson brigadier general Patrick Ryder said in his briefing with reporters.

Earlier, experts said Russian military chiefs had ordered troops to carry out “ill-conceived and unsupported” counterattacks in Bakhmut to urgently regain lost ground.

One military blogger reportedly observed that “hysterical” counterattacks were depleting Russian resources and reserves.